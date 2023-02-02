IOWA CITY — Her team may have been up 18 points on Maryland following a sizzling first half Thursday, but Iowa guard Caitlin Clark wasn’t celebrating.

That’s not how she’s wired.

That’s not how the sixth-ranked Hawkeye women’s basketball team is wired, something Iowa demonstrated throughout a 96-82 victory over the Terrapins.

“We knew that they would make a run. They’re the number eight team in the country. We knew they’d battle. We knew they’d fight," Clark said. “We didn’t have the best start to the third quarter, but we weathered the storm."

When the 20-point lead Iowa opened on a Monika Czinano basket in the opening seconds of the third quarter was sliced to 10 points on two occasions in the second half, the Hawkeyes held on.

Baskets by Clark extended Iowa’s lead on both occasions as she finished off a 42-point performance that included seven rebounds and eight assists.

“How can anyone say that Caitlin Clark is not the national player of the year? She was unbelievable," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said after Iowa treated a crowd of 10,671 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to a 61.7% shooting performance.

Clark combined with Czinano, who finished with 28 points, to hit 27 of the 37 shots they attempted in a game that Maryland coach Brenda Frese said was over almost before it began.

“Our start was really uncharacteristic of our team and it impacted the results of the game," Frese said. “They came out aggressive and they were on fire in the first half. We ran all sorts of defenses at them … and they crushed us in every area."

Clark and Czinano set the tone during a first half which saw Iowa scorch the nets at a 64.9% pace.

Both hit 9-of-11 shots as part of a 24-of-37 start from the field which sent the Hawkeyes on their way to a 56-38 halftime lead.

“The way we started, the first half, that was spectacular," Bluder said after Iowa ended a four-game losing streak to Maryland.

Clark erased the Terrapins’ only lead of the game when she buried a 3-point basket from the left wing to give Iowa a 3-2 lead with 8 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

Czinano took a feed down low for two on Iowa’s next possession and the Hawkeyes were off and running, opening a double-digit lead at 19-8 when Hannah Stuelke fielded a long pass from Clark and scored on a break with 3:19 remaining in the first.

The ease in how Iowa piled up its early points prompted a fuming Frese to call a quick timeout.

That scenario repeated itself after a 3-pointer by Clark — part of a 5-of-7 first half from behind the arc by the junior — and a basket by Czinano left Iowa in front 40-24 just over three minutes into the second quarter.

“That 1-for-9 start from the field, the early fouls, they jumped on us and got in our minds," Frese said. “The missed lay-ups, the missed open looks, those are all things we can clean up for the next time we play them, but this was a tough start."

Maryland chipped away at the Iowa lead in the third quarter, limiting Clark to five points while cutting a 20-point deficit in the opening minute of the second half to 62-52 when Diamond Miller completed a three-point play with 5:07 to go in the quarter.

Iowa (18-4, 10-1 Big Ten) used a 3-point basket by Clark and seven of Stuelke’s 13 points in the final minutes of the quarter to carry a 74-60 lead into the final quarter.

Czinano and Clark combined for Iowa’s six points in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, extending the Hawkeye lead to 80-60 before the Terrapins (18-5, 9-3) made one final surge.

Led by a career-high 26 points from Shyanne Sellers and 25 from Miller, Maryland was within 85-75 with 4:17 to go when Sellers completed a three-point play.

Clark scored on Iowa’s next possession and the Terrapins came no closer than 11 points the remainder of the game.

“I thought when they made their runs, we never got frazzled," Clark said. "We weathered and kept working. That shows the maturity of this team."