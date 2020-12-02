Women's basketball roundup: Iowa outlasts Drake

DES MOINES — Caitlin Clark did all her scoring in the first three quarters Wednesday night. She became a facilitator in the final 10 minutes.
Clark, in just her second collegiate game, scored all 30 of her points in the first three quarters and dished out 13 assists as Iowa outlasted Drake 103-97 in a non-conference game at the Knapp Center.
Post Monika Czinano had 27 points and McKenna Warnock finished with 20 as Iowa erupted for 38 points in the final 10 minutes. Czinano and Warnock combined for 28 points in the final stanza as Iowa improved to 2-0.
After scoring 27 points in her college debut against Northern Iowa, Clark — a five-star prospect from West Des Moines Dowling — was 12 of 19 from the field in her homecoming game. She also had four steals and three rebounds.
Drake (1-2) led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter before Iowa mounted a rally. Iowa had a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to take the lead. The Hawkeyes enjoyed a 24-7 advantage over the Bulldogs at the foul line.
Grace Berg had 26 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs.
The Hawkeyes play host to Wisconsin in their Big Ten opener at 2 p.m. Saturday. Drake travels to Minnesota on Sunday.
Iowa State 91, Texas Christian 68: Ashley Joens tossed in 33 points to lead 23rd-ranked Iowa State past Texas Christian in the Big 12 opener on Wednesday night in Fort Worth.
Joens, a junior, connected on 10 of 15 field goals, all 10 free throw attempts and pulled down 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.
Iowa State (2-1, 1-0) scored the game's first 10 points and raced out to a 28-10 cushion after the opening quarter. Kristin Scott tallied 15 points for the Cyclones, who host top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Valparaiso 62, Illinois 59: Illinois made just 4 of 19 shots in the fourth quarter and Valparaiso capitalized with a three-point win at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday.
Grace White had 17 points and Carie Weinman finished with 16 for Valparaiso, which outscored Illinois 17-9 in the final 10 minutes.
Jeanae Terry led three Illini players in double figures with 16 points. Kennedi Myles chipped in 14 points and 11 rebounds while Jada Peebles finished with 10.
Illinois (1-1) was 1 of 16 from the 3-point line and 10 of 22 from the foul line in the defeat.
North Dakota State 85, Northern Iowa 68: Emily Dietz and Heaven Hamling each had 20 points as North Dakota State built a 16-point halftime lead en route to a win in its season opener Wednesday night in Fargo, N.D.
The Bison shot 52.6% from the field and limited the Panthers to 37%.
Nicole Kroeger had 13 points and Emerson Green recorded 12 for UNI (1-2) while North Scott grad Karli Rucker finished with 11.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!