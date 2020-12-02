Women's basketball roundup: Iowa outlasts Drake

DES MOINES — Caitlin Clark did all her scoring in the first three quarters Wednesday night. She became a facilitator in the final 10 minutes.

Clark, in just her second collegiate game, scored all 30 of her points in the first three quarters and dished out 13 assists as Iowa outlasted Drake 103-97 in a non-conference game at the Knapp Center.

Post Monika Czinano had 27 points and McKenna Warnock finished with 20 as Iowa erupted for 38 points in the final 10 minutes. Czinano and Warnock combined for 28 points in the final stanza as Iowa improved to 2-0.

After scoring 27 points in her college debut against Northern Iowa, Clark — a five-star prospect from West Des Moines Dowling — was 12 of 19 from the field in her homecoming game. She also had four steals and three rebounds.

Drake (1-2) led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter before Iowa mounted a rally. Iowa had a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to take the lead. The Hawkeyes enjoyed a 24-7 advantage over the Bulldogs at the foul line.

Grace Berg had 26 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Hawkeyes play host to Wisconsin in their Big Ten opener at 2 p.m. Saturday. Drake travels to Minnesota on Sunday.