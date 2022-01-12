Woodson, Hoosiers deal with defending Murray

IOWA CITY — Mike Woodson coaches one of top defensive teams in college basketball, but the first-year Indiana coach is currently working to solve a problem.
Just how do you defend Iowa’s Keegan Murray?
Woodson and the Hoosiers have until 8 p.m. Thursday to figure that out, the time when Iowa and Indiana tip off their only scheduled game of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“There’s nothing he can’t do on the basketball floor, and that’s on both ends,’’ Woodson said Wednesday. “He’s long and rangy. I like everything about him, but he’s got a nice supporting cast, too.’’
Slowing Murray has proven to be a season-long challenge for Hawkeye opponents.
The 6-foot-9 sophomore continues to lead the nation in scoring, averaging 24.5 points per game, and also ranks in the top 50 in Division I basketball with his 59.5-percent shooting touch from the field and average of 2.1 blocks per game.
“We’re sitting here trying to put a solid game plan together because he’s a really good player, man,’’ Woodson said.
Murray is also dealing with whatever attention comes his way.
Coach Fran McCaffery said Murray remains the same person now that he watched compete in high school for Cedar Rapids Prairie and the same person he and Hawkeye assistant Billy Taylor watched play for the DME Academy in Florida prior to his arrival at Iowa.
“You wouldn’t even know (that he leads the nation in scoring) to be around him,’’ McCaffery said. “Very businesslike approach. I just always want to make sure he’s still having fun and he seems to be.’’
McCaffery believes the year Murray and his twin brother, Hawkeye forward Kris Murray, spent at the DME Academy prepared him well for the challenges of the college game.
The competition was mainly against other prep school teams and junior college teams. That 40-game schedule prepared Keegan Murray for his Iowa opportunity.
“It was an opportunity for him to just kind of be the man, which he was on that team,’’ McCaffery said. “It was a good team. It wasn’t like they didn’t have other guys who could play. That’s the kind of place that is.’’
Murray said he talks occasionally with Luka Garza, who a year ago was accomplishing many of the same things Murray is doing now for Iowa.
“He tells me to keep pushing, keep being a leader on this team,’’ Murray said. “It was big for me to be able to watch him a year ago and see how he handled everything. That helps now.’’
That includes how to prepare for the next challenge, something Murray expects from the Hoosiers.
Indiana has won four of its last five games, but will be seeking its first true road win of the season in four tries when it visits Iowa.
In addition to limiting opponents to 35.3-percent shooting — the second-best effort in the nation — the Hoosiers are fourth in the Big Ten in rebound margin
“They’re relentless on the offensive and defensive glass,’’ Murray said. “On defense, they get up into your space, really pressure the basketball. It’s a big emphasis for us this week, competing and matching their intensity level.’’
Woodson, returning to his alma mater this season after spending nine years as a head coach in the NBA, makes good use of his team’s depth.
Indiana has had a rotation of up to 12 players at times this season, leading to a balanced offensive attack led by forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, a 6-9 sophomore who averages 19.4 points per game.
Guard Race Thompson is the only other Hoosier to average in double figures at 10.7 points per game, but six Indiana players have averaged between 6-11 points per game in Big Ten play in addition to Jackson-Davis’ average.
Woodson, whose team has built a 12-3 record, said his team must concern itself with more than Murray.
“It’s going to take a total team effort for 40 minutes to commit ourselves to playing defense,’’ he said.
“Iowa is the number one offensive pace team in the country in terms of getting up and down the floor, making plays offensively. You’ve got to score against them because they throw it right back in and they’re right back at you.’’