Work continues as Augie coach search ramps up; Jessee to remain as top assistant

For the 51-year-old Jessee, this is a bit of deja vu. He remained on staff when the baton was passed from Steve Yount to Giovanine in 1999 and that worked out well.

“I'm happy to continue being associated with the college,” he said. “I'm working really hard to hold it together until they name another coach. Recruiting continues to move forward and I'm interacting with our current players and the guys that have sent in their tuition deposits already, and continue to work on the guys that are still trying to decide on what to do for next year.”

Jessee said that he has been in contact with the 14 players with eligibility remaining and that all have committed to continue being a part of the program.

As of Monday afternoon, Zapolski said he had received 46 applications for the job that Giovanine vacated last week. The application process will remain open until May 26 with probably three finalists brought to campus for interviews.

Zapolski said that some of those 46 candidates do not fit what he is looking for in Giovanine's replacement.