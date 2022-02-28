Wroblewski, Bees earn CCAC honors

Four players who led the St. Ambrose women’s basketball program to its most successful season in eight years received recognition Monday from the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Junior Kylie Wroblewski was awarded first-team all-conference recognition for the second time in three years and the Fighting Bees’ Shayne Smith was selected as the newcomer of the year in the CCAC.

Two other St. Ambrose juniors, Jaynee Prestegaard and Anna Plumer received all-league honors as well. Prestegaard was awarded second-team all-CCAC honors and Plumer earned honorable mention on the teams selected by league coaches.

Wroblewski, a forward from Bettendorf, earned spot on the five-player all-conference first team after leading the Fighting Bees in scoring and rebounding during a 24-6 season which saw St. Ambrose share third place in the CCAC with a 17-5 record.

Scoring in double figures in 27 games, Wroblewski averaged 15.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field and just under 83 percent at the free-throw line.

Coming off a hand injury which limited her to nine games a year ago, Wroblewski became the 34tth St. Ambrose player to score 1,000 career points during a Jan. 29 game against Calumet St. Joseph and currently sits 30th on the school’s all-time scoring list.

She also established career highs with a 33-point game in a 109-100 win over Olivet Nazarene on Jan. 12 and an 18-rebound game in a 74-52 win over Trinity Christian on Feb. 7.

Smith, a senior guard from Hume, Ill., was selected as the CCAC newcomer of the year after joining the Bees from Monmouth College.

Bringing backcourt experience to the program, Smith averaged 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and one steal per game while scoring in double figures in 14 games.

Prestegaard joined Wroblewski in bringing St. Ambrose a strong inside attack.

The 5-11 forward from Amboy, Ill., scored in double figures in 18 games while averaging 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. An honorable mention all-CCAC choice in 2021, Prestegaard shot 52.8 percent from the field and led the Fighting Bees with 39 blocks.

Plumer was the top 3-point shooting threat on the St. Ambrose roster, establishing a single-season school record with 43.7-percent shooting from behind arc.

The 5-9 junior from Canton, Ill., knocked down 69-of-158 3-point shots this season while averaging 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and three assists per game.

Coach Krista Van Hauen’s program was also selected as the CCAC Champion of Character team, the fourth time in five seasons the Fighting Bees have received that honor for their sportsmanship and off-court community activities.

