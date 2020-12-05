Wroblewski, Martens lead St. Ambrose women to rout of Graceland

An Anna Plumer 3-pointer 26 seconds into Saturday's game staked St. Ambrose to a lead that would rarely be challenged as the Fighting Bees cruised to a wire-to-wire 88-53 win over Graceland.

Bettendorf graduate Kylie Wroblewski scored 10 of her game-high 24 points in the first quarter as the Bees (3-0) built a 23-12 edge. Graceland got no closer than nine the rest of the game.

When Graceland (1-5) made its biggest challenge of the second half, with a 9-2 run cutting St. Ambrose's lead to 14 with 4:20 left in the third quarter, it was again Wroblewski who answered. The sophomore scored seven points in less than a minute and a half to help build the advantage back to 20 and the Bees never looked back.

While Wroblewski was the Bees' top scorer, its most efficient ones Saturday were Madeline Prestegaard and Jamie Martens. Martens scored 15 points on 6-7 shooting and Prestegaard scored 12 while going a perfect 6-6 from the floor and chipping in a game-high three blocked shots.

North Scott graduate Presley Case scored nine points and Jaynee Prestegaard eight off the bench on a night when the Bees had 10 players score, eight register an assist — led by Martens' eight — and seven snag a steal.