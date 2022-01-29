Wroblewski reaches milestone in Bees' rout

Kylie Wroblewski enjoyed an unusual reward for reaching a career milestone Saturday.
The St. Ambrose junior from Bettendorf was able to take the rest of the day off.
Wroblewski became the 34th women’s basketball player in the 46-year history of program to score 1,000 career points, collecting it on a basket with 6 minutes, 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Fighting Bees’ 83-39 rout of Calumet St. Joseph at Lee Lohman Arena.
"Scoring 1,000 points is one of those goals that has always been out there. I didn’t get it in high school, so to do it college it means a lot," Wroblewski said. "With all of the work I put into my game and with the help of all of my teammates, it’s a special day."
The victory moved St. Ambrose to 22-1 on the season, including a 15-1 start in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play heading into a Wednesday road game against the other one-loss team in league play, St. Xavier.
Wroblewski scored 12 of her team-leading 17 points during the first half, moving within a basket of 1,000 points when she gave the Fighting Bees a 51-12 lead with 8:02 to go in the third quarter.
She added her name to the St. Ambrose record book a couple of minutes later, taking a feed from Maddy Cash on the left side and scoring her 1,000th career point on a drive to the basket.
"I knew I was getting close because I overheard a couple teammates say ‘Get the ball to Kylie,’ so I knew I had to be right there," Wroblewski said. "To see them excited means a lot because I couldn’t have accomplished anything without them. It was fitting that I scored it off of an assist."
Coach Krista Van Hauen appreciates that Wroblewski reached the milestone in the middle of her third season, especially after missing 11 of the team’s 20 games a year ago because of injury.
"Kylie works hard at her game and because of that, she has put herself in some good company given the rich tradition of the St. Ambrose program," Van Hauen said.
Wroblewski was fouled on the play and following a timeout taken to acknowledge the accomplishment, she began working on her next 1,000 by knocking down a free throw to give St. Ambrose a 58-17 lead.
The point was the last scored by any Fighting Bees starter in the game as reserves played the final 16 minutes against the winless Wave.
Wroblewski, who recorded her 17 points and team-leading eight rebounds in 16 minutes of action, was the only St. Ambrose player to score in double figures.
All 13 players who took the floor for the Fighting Bees (22-1, 15-1 CCAC) scored and 10 collected at least five points in a game that was decided early.
The Crimson Wave, with just six players in uniform, had forged an 8-8 tie before St. Ambrose went on a 39-2 run over the final 16:24 of the first half, building a 47-10 halftime margin.
A basket by Jaynee Prestegaard pushed St. Ambrose in front before a 3-pointer by Anna Plumer and a field goal by Shayne Smith launched a 15-0 run to close an opening quarter that ended with the Bees in front 23-8.