You think you want to coach college basketball? Look at Underwood's off-season

Illinois went to war and battled hard to land one of these athletes. A lot of time and energy was spent with those four, only to be told, thank you but no thank you.

The next punch Underwood had to take was one that shook college sports in general. Cockburn withdrew from the NBA draft but entered his name in the transfer portal. Cockburn might have not only been preseason Big Ten player of the year, but possibly national player of the year. He was on every second team All-American team list last season.

There are no “Kofi Cockburns” in college basketball; he is an instant program changer. A CBS Sports analyst said, “Adding Cockburn to any roster makes them a contender.”

Underwood and newly hired assistant coach Geoff Alexander have worked every single day since the announcement telling him why Illinois is the best place for him. They missed opportunities to see other potential recruits during the live period just to visit with him while he was watching his old AAU team play in Atlanta.

And that isn't even mentioning 2022 recruit AJ Storr, currently ranked 49th on the ESPN 100 list, committing in April only to decommit in May