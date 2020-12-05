Young ISU squads focus on improving

AMES — Both of Iowa State’s basketball teams are playing “challenge” games Sunday.

The Iowa State men’s basketball team is hosting DePaul at 5 p.m. in the Big 12-Big East Battle.

The Iowa State women’s basketball team is hosting No. 1 South Carolina at 11 a.m. in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Both teams will need to trust and rely on their youth.

With four of his top six players being freshman, women’s coach Bill Fennelly said patience will be key. He can’t bench one of the youngsters just because she makes a mistake.

“They don’t know what they don’t know,” Fennelly said. “That’s the beauty of being a freshman. Every day is new and everything is new. They’re not scared of the moment at all and I’m excited to see them on this stage and see what the next step is for their college game. We’ll see how they handle it.”

Like all freshmen in winter sports, they had a severely shortened preseason, so they’re learning on the fly.

“What it could do is continue to build the journey that this team is on,” Fennelly said. “We didn’t have a preseason so every chance you get to improve and show you can compete with the best team is important.”