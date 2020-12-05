Young ISU squads focus on improving

AMES — Both of Iowa State’s basketball teams are playing “challenge” games Sunday.
The Iowa State men’s basketball team is hosting DePaul at 5 p.m. in the Big 12-Big East Battle.
The Iowa State women’s basketball team is hosting No. 1 South Carolina at 11 a.m. in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.
Both teams will need to trust and rely on their youth.
With four of his top six players being freshman, women’s coach Bill Fennelly said patience will be key. He can’t bench one of the youngsters just because she makes a mistake.
“They don’t know what they don’t know,” Fennelly said. “That’s the beauty of being a freshman. Every day is new and everything is new. They’re not scared of the moment at all and I’m excited to see them on this stage and see what the next step is for their college game. We’ll see how they handle it.”
Like all freshmen in winter sports, they had a severely shortened preseason, so they’re learning on the fly.
“What it could do is continue to build the journey that this team is on,” Fennelly said. “We didn’t have a preseason so every chance you get to improve and show you can compete with the best team is important.”
Men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm is on the opposite end of the spectrum. Although he also has four freshmen who have played in every game, his four come off the bench. That bench scored just four points in Wednesday’s game against South Dakota State.
The freshmen aren’t quite as far along as they would be in a normal season, and Prohm is having to balance getting them time so they can progress with putting his team in the best position to win the game.
“I told our guys we’re going on a stretch of playing five NCAA tournament teams,” Prohm said. “There is no learning curve this season. It’s go play. That’s what I have to be patient with them this season and continue to put them in positions where they can succeed.
“Yeah, we have to win games and I get that and there’s no question about it, but trying to develop your bench puts you in some tough situations because we didn’t have scrimmages or exhibitions or a couple tune up games where you can get these freshmen up to speed. Instead, they’re learning on the fly. We’re not even worried about DePaul (Friday), we’ll worry about them (Saturday). Right now, we’re worried about getting us better. That’s been our biggest focus.”
