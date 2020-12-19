Zags' challenge wasn't all that 'monumental' after all

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Mark Few long ago established himself as one of the elite coaches in all of college basketball.

In 22 seasons, he has taken Gonzaga from being a relatively unknown, little, Catholic university in Spokane, Wash., to being a household name in his sport.

He has won more than 80% of his games there, more than 90% in conference play.

Some of us learned something new about him this week: He’s a pretty adept sand-bagger.

Judging by things Few said this week, you would have guessed his No. 1 ranked Gonzaga team was barely going to be able to drag itself into the Sanford Pentagon for its showdown with No. 3 Iowa.

In a Zoom conference with reporters on Thursday, Few appeared worried and haggard. His team hadn’t played since Dec. 2. It hadn’t practiced as a whole since Dec. 4. Some of his players had been completely isolated.

They were rusty, out of shape, out of sync. He set an unofficial record for most times using the phrase "monumental challenge" while talking about the game against Iowa.

Then the Zags waltzed into the place, broke out to a big first-half lead and had little problem holding on for a 99-88 victory.