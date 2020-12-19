Zags' challenge wasn't all that 'monumental' after all

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Mark Few long ago established himself as one of the elite coaches in all of college basketball.
In 22 seasons, he has taken Gonzaga from being a relatively unknown, little, Catholic university in Spokane, Wash., to being a household name in his sport.
He has won more than 80% of his games there, more than 90% in conference play.
Some of us learned something new about him this week: He’s a pretty adept sand-bagger.
Judging by things Few said this week, you would have guessed his No. 1 ranked Gonzaga team was barely going to be able to drag itself into the Sanford Pentagon for its showdown with No. 3 Iowa.
In a Zoom conference with reporters on Thursday, Few appeared worried and haggard. His team hadn’t played since Dec. 2. It hadn’t practiced as a whole since Dec. 4. Some of his players had been completely isolated.
They were rusty, out of shape, out of sync. He set an unofficial record for most times using the phrase "monumental challenge" while talking about the game against Iowa.
Then the Zags waltzed into the place, broke out to a big first-half lead and had little problem holding on for a 99-88 victory.
"I have incredibly courageous and competitive guys who love to play and love to hoop together. That’s the key," Few said after the win. "This was not easy. We were gassed, especially in that second half, and we were under all kinds of foul pressure. It just shows the type of character they have and I think I was banking on that."
The Zags did have a long layoff due to problems with COVID-19. But you have to think Few was exaggerating more than a little when he said he felt his coaches needed to wear catcher’s masks at the first practice after the layoff because there were so many errant passes flying around.
"I wasn’t sure how we’d come back from that," he said after the game.
They came back just fine.
Conditioning didn’t seem to be that much of an issue. And other than 18 turnovers, the offensive execution didn’t suffer a bit.
The Zags shot 51.6% from the field and made half of their 26 3-point attempts.
"We have such great team chemistry it’s really hard to lose that …," said freshman Jalen Suggs, who fired in seven 3s and scored 27 points. "Collectively, when we all play together as a unit, we’re really hard to stop."
Few admitted it’s the sort of game his players savor regardless of how good the opponent is or how little preparation time they’ve had.
"They want to play, they want to play in games like this …," he said. "The biggest concern for all of us was just how long we were off. The conditioning ended up being better than I expected.
"They were looking forward to it," he added. "Any time you can get into a 1 vs. 3 matchup, that’s a memory for a lifetime."
Because of how high the Hawkeyes were ranked and the circumstances involved, Few said he thought it was "right up there" with the best victories of his career.
"I think Iowa is really, really good," he said. "I think they’re on their way to a really special year. Their chemistry and cohesiveness and character, it was kind of like looking at mirror images out there. … This game scared the heck out of me and that’s why I made that (monumental challenge) statement. I’m immensely proud of our guys and the way they responded."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!