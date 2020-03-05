Bees' Adam, Madison finish 1-2 in NAIA finals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A strong finish left St. Ambrose women’s divers Andrea Adam and Taylor Madison in familiar territory following 1-meter competition at the NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday.
For the third consecutive year, the Fighting Bees finished 1-2 in the national finals, but it took the top score of the season from Madison to make that happen.
Adam, who was the top seed entering the preliminaries, posted a season-best 249.70 score in the finals to give the junior from Iowa City Regina her fifth national diving championship for St. Ambrose.
Madison, a junior from Rock Island, entered this year’s competition seeded third and remained in that position entering the evening championship session after finishing the day’s first session with a 216.65 score.
She posted a score of 228.75 in the finals to top freshman Abby Miller of Cumberlands, who was unable to match her preliminaries score of 216.9 in the final session.
Adam and Madison are seeded first and fourth, respectively, entering today’s 3-meter competition.
The 1-2 finish in the 1-meter competition has helped St. Ambrose sit in 10th place in the women’s team race after the first full day of competition in the event which runs through Saturday.
Riding the strength of two relays which earned All-American honors with top-six finishes, the St. Ambrose men’s team is eighth in the team race.
The Fighting Bees cut nearly 4½ seconds off of their seed time to finish fifth in the 400-yard medley relay and took sixth in the 200 freestyle relay.
Entering the championships with the 10th-best seed time in the 400 medley, the St. Ambrose quartet of Quincy Walker, Kevin Krupitzer, Rais Hassim and Caleb Gaylor matched their preliminary finish with a time of 3 minutes, 26.1 seconds in the A final.
The Bees’ 200 freestyle relay of Gaylor, Petter Kolaas, Victor Del Rio Foces and Reece Powell matched their seed by taking seventh in the preliminaries before moving up one slot to sixth with a time of 1:24.75 in the finals.
Two other men’s swimmers competed in the B finals Thursday evening, with Gaylor finishing 13th in the 50 freestyle in :21.31 and Hassim taking 14th in 200 IM in 1:54.08.
Two relays added to the team score for the St. Ambrose women.
The Fighting Bees’ 200 freestyle relay of Adam, Catie Schimmelpfenning, Francesca Walker-Rozo and Kelly Baughman finished 13th in 1:42.39 while the 400 medley relay of Bethany Anderson, Molly Sullivan, Waalker-Rozo and Schimmelpfenning was 14th in 4:10.15.