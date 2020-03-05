Bees' Adam, Madison finish 1-2 in NAIA finals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A strong finish left St. Ambrose women’s divers Andrea Adam and Taylor Madison in familiar territory following 1-meter competition at the NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday.

For the third consecutive year, the Fighting Bees finished 1-2 in the national finals, but it took the top score of the season from Madison to make that happen.

Adam, who was the top seed entering the preliminaries, posted a season-best 249.70 score in the finals to give the junior from Iowa City Regina her fifth national diving championship for St. Ambrose.

Madison, a junior from Rock Island, entered this year’s competition seeded third and remained in that position entering the evening championship session after finishing the day’s first session with a 216.65 score.

She posted a score of 228.75 in the finals to top freshman Abby Miller of Cumberlands, who was unable to match her preliminaries score of 216.9 in the final session.

Adam and Madison are seeded first and fourth, respectively, entering today’s 3-meter competition.

