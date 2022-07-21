Bees add four to hall of fame

Four athletes who enjoyed some of the most productive careers in the history of their respective sports at St. Ambrose have been selected for induction into the university’s athletic hall of fame.

Golfer Joe Demory, women’s basketball player Jennifer Goetz, football player Michael Hayward and men’s basketball player Mike Kennedy make up the 32nd class of inductees for the St. Ambrose Athletic Hall of Fame.

The four will be honored at a banquet on Thursday, Sept. 15 as part of homecoming weekend activities on the St. Ambrose campus.

Demory was the first two-time All-American men’s golfer in St. Ambrose history, earning the honor in 2004 and 2005. His fifth-place finish at the 2004 NAIA Championships matched the best finish by a St. Ambrose golfer at that time and helped the Fighting Bees to their best-ever finish at the event, third place.

A 15th-place finisher nationally in 2003 and 18th in 2005, Demory was a four-time All-Midwest Classic Conference selection who continues to hold St. Ambrose season records with six wins and a scoring average of 70.45 set in 2005.

Goetz, a second-team All-American in 2007 after earning honorable mention the previous two years, is one of five players in school history to record more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. She was a three-time all-conference selection and was named as the Midwest Collegiate Conference player of the year in 2007.

A leader on two St. Ambrose teams which won conference titles and qualified for the NAIA National Tournament, Goetz remained at St. Ambrose following her graduation in 2007 and worked as a graduate assistant coach for two seasons.

Hayward was a two-time All-American who was a two-position standout for the St. Ambrose football team from 2007-10. The Bettendorf native was the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League Player of the Year in 2008 and 2010, earning All-American honors those years as a receiver. His 239 career receptions are the most in program history and his 3,233 receiving yards and 33 touchdown receptions rank second.

A three-time team captain, Hayward was a starting punter for the Fighting Bees in 2007 and shifted to quarterback as a junior in 2009 when he earned honorable mention all-conference honors after throwing for 2,411 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Kennedy is the only player in the history of the St. Ambrose men’s basketball program to twice be named as a first-team NAIA All-American, earning that recognition following the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons. Named as the Midwest Collegiate Conference player of the year in both 2011 and 2012, he was a four-time all-conference selection and helped lead the Fighting Bees to a berth in the NAIA National Tournament in 2012.

Topping 35 points in five games, Kennedy finished his career with 2,266 points, which was good for third on school’s all-time scoring list, and his 950 rebounds ranks fourth in program history.