Bees' dynamic diving duo finishes with a bang

Everything fell into place for both Adam and Madison on Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Adam led the field after preliminaries and posted a season-best 256.2 score in the finals while Madison followed a 188.3 in the preliminaries with a 207.35 in the finals to jump three spots into second place.

"I went into finals knowing that I had to push myself and I was able to nail my dive," said Madison. "I try my hardest every time and the competition this year, it pushed me to be at my best. That’s what it took for it all to happen."

Adam and Madison helped leave the Fighting Bees in ninth in the team race, the same spot the St. Ambrose men's team is in following a pair of seventh-place finishes Friday.

The Fighting Bees’ Kevin Krupitzer, a senior from Gilbert, Ariz., finished seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke. He trimmed more than a half-second off of his time in the preliminaries to finish with a season-best 55.86 in the evening A championship final.

Krupitzer also swam the second leg of a 200 medley relay which finished seventh, teaming with Gabe Carlson, Rais Hassim and Reece Powell in a relay which earned its All-American honors by touching in a time of 1 minute, 34.64 seconds.