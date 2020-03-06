Bees' dynamic diving duo finishes with a bang

St. Ambrose divers Andrea Adam and Taylor Madison doubled their pleasure for what might be the final time in their collegiate careers Friday.
The Fighting Bees juniors finished 1-2 in the 3-meter diving competition at the NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships in Knoxville, Tenn.
Adam recorded her top score of the season in Friday night’s final session in what could be the final dive of her collegiate career, and Rock Island's Madison, sitting in fifth place after preliminaries earlier in the day, recorded her strongest effort of the season to claim second place.
The St. Ambrose duo has finished first and second in the 1- and 3-meter competition in each of the last three seasons.
"It’s been amazing the past three years to have Taylor as my teammate and do what we’ve been able to get done," Adam said. "I was able to get in a great dive."
Enrolled in a three-year undergraduate physical therapy program at St. Ambrose, Adam will have classes from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily next year, but will continue to compete if her graduate-level schedule allows.
"Aimee (Moylan, the Bees’ diving coach) is trying to talk me into finding a way to make it work, but everything is going to have to fall into place," the Iowa City Regina graduate said.
Everything fell into place for both Adam and Madison on Friday.
Adam led the field after preliminaries and posted a season-best 256.2 score in the finals while Madison followed a 188.3 in the preliminaries with a 207.35 in the finals to jump three spots into second place.
"I went into finals knowing that I had to push myself and I was able to nail my dive," said Madison. "I try my hardest every time and the competition this year, it pushed me to be at my best. That’s what it took for it all to happen."
Adam and Madison helped leave the Fighting Bees in ninth in the team race, the same spot the St. Ambrose men's team is in following a pair of seventh-place finishes Friday.
The Fighting Bees’ Kevin Krupitzer, a senior from Gilbert, Ariz., finished seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke. He trimmed more than a half-second off of his time in the preliminaries to finish with a season-best 55.86 in the evening A championship final.
Krupitzer also swam the second leg of a 200 medley relay which finished seventh, teaming with Gabe Carlson, Rais Hassim and Reece Powell in a relay which earned its All-American honors by touching in a time of 1 minute, 34.64 seconds.
Hassim also recorded a ninth-place finish in the 100 butterfly. Seeded 15th in the event entering the meet, the freshman from Johannesburg, South Africa, finished in :50.6 to win the B final Friday night.
In addition to the divers, St. Ambrose had two women’s swimmers add to the Fighting Bees’ team score by competing Friday night in B finals.
Emily Hartman, seeded 18th in the 400 IM, finished with the 14th-best time in Friday morning’s preliminaries to advance and finished 12th in the B final with a time of 4:44.43, cutting nearly four seconds off of her seed time.
Bethany Anderson, seeded 20th in the 100 backstroke, finished 15th with a time of 1:00.87.