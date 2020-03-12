Bees expect to deal with altered spring seasons

Beyond dealing with the cancellation of the NAIA Cheer and Dance Championships, St. Ambrose director of athletics Mike Holmes spent Thursday focused on the impact the coronavirus pandemic will have to the university’s spring athletics programs.
St. Ambrose has announced a suspension of face-to-face classes through at least March 29, moving classes to distance delivery.
That also includes a suspension of all practices and competition for Fighting Bees teams once they return from ongoing spring break trips.
“That’s the first thing at this point, getting all of our teams home from where they have been competing this week,’’ Holmes said. “It looks like golf on the 17th will be the last to return. Our other teams will be back prior to that point.’’
St. Ambrose baseball, softball and tennis teams are currently wrapping up trips to Florida, while the university’s golf teams are in North Carolina and California. Lacrosse teams completed a Midwestern trip earlier this week.
While Fighting Bees teams could return to action at some point later this spring, Holmes expects additional adjustments to schedules to be necessary.
He pointed out that Trinity Christian, which like St. Ambrose is a member of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, has suspended on-campus classes and athletics programs for the remainder of the spring semester.
“Those types of situations would impact our teams as well,’’ Holmes said. “There is a lot that is pretty fluid right now and we will have to take things as they come.’’
One thing that Holmes did not have to make a decision on was whether to move forward with the national NAIA Cheer and Dance Championships that was scheduled to be held at Lee Lohman Arena on Friday and Saturday.
The NAIA made that call around midday on Thursday, canceling all of its remaining winter sports championships including men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
Of the 24 qualifiers — 12 in cheer and 12 in dance — all but three had arrived in the Quad-Cities by the time the NAIA made the decision to cancel.
The organization had already scratched a scheduled community service event and banquet before reaching its final decision. Fans were also going to be limited in the event.
Holmes called the decision “the right thing to do given the circumstances.’’
He praised the work of St. Ambrose staff who worked up until the time a final decision was made.
“They did an incredible job of preparing, a lot of hours over a long period of time, and they can be proud of the work they put into it,’’ Holmes said.
“It’s a disappointment to all of us for the event to not take place, and we feel for all of the participants who have worked so hard to qualify and were looking forward to the competition.’’