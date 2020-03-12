Bees expect to deal with altered spring seasons

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Those types of situations would impact our teams as well,’’ Holmes said. “There is a lot that is pretty fluid right now and we will have to take things as they come.’’

One thing that Holmes did not have to make a decision on was whether to move forward with the national NAIA Cheer and Dance Championships that was scheduled to be held at Lee Lohman Arena on Friday and Saturday.

The NAIA made that call around midday on Thursday, canceling all of its remaining winter sports championships including men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Of the 24 qualifiers — 12 in cheer and 12 in dance — all but three had arrived in the Quad-Cities by the time the NAIA made the decision to cancel.

The organization had already scratched a scheduled community service event and banquet before reaching its final decision. Fans were also going to be limited in the event.

Holmes called the decision “the right thing to do given the circumstances.’’

He praised the work of St. Ambrose staff who worked up until the time a final decision was made.