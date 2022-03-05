Bees finish with All-American efforts

The St. Ambrose men's swimming team enjoyed an All-American finish Saturday during the final session of the NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships at Columbus, Ga.

A Fighting Bees relay and a freshman Juan Gomez in two events claimed all-American honors.

The St. Ambrose 400-yard freestyle relay finished fourth in the final event of the championships, the highest placing by any of the St. Ambrose men's entries in the four-day meet.

Ryan Warrick, Rais Hassim, Zac Robinson and Victor Del Rio Foces finished in 3 minutes, 4.02 seconds.

Gomez earned All-American honors in two events, recording a sixth-place finish in the 1,650 freestyle and followed that with an eighth-place effort in the 200 butterfly.

The native of Cordoba, Argentina, recorded a time of 16 minutes, 3.55 seconds in the 1,650 finals and touched in 1:57.17 in the butterfly.

St. Ambrose also picked up points with a 10th place finish from Ryan Joehl in the 200 backstroke and a 15th-place effort from Hassim in the 100 freestyle.

In the women's championships, the Fighting Bees picked up points in the 400 freestyle relay as well.

The quartet of Lauren Williams, Molly Duehr, Leyre Antonanzas and Marin Powell finished 15th in a time of 3:39.94.

