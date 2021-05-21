Bees' freshman learns from NAIA experience

SILVIS – St. Ambrose freshman Owen Hultman walked away from the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships on Friday understanding two things.
One, that he can compete with the best golfers in the country and two, that work remains if he wants to place himself among the elite of the elite as his career progresses.
Hultman, the first St. Ambrose golfer to make the cut and compete in the tournament’s final rounds since 2017, believes the experience he gained over the 72-hole tourney hosted by the Fighting Bees at TPC Deere Run will benefit him moving forward.
“Coming in, the question was if I could compete and I feel like I proved that I belonged, but I also know that the next three years I will have to be better than I was the last two days,’’ Hultman said.
After opening the tournament with a pair of 3-over 74 scores to sit in 33rd when the field was cut, Hultman said struggles with his drives during his final two rounds impacted his finish.
The Belvidere, Ill., native totaled 80 in each of his final two rounds of his freshman season, dropping from 53rd after Thursday’s third round to 62nd with his final 18-hole total to end up with a 308 total.
“The final two rounds were a little disappointing,’’ Hultman said. “I felt like I was able to get off to a decent start, but drives were not what they needed to be the last couple of days.’’
St. Ambrose coach Jeff Griebel said the experience will only help Hultman as his career progresses.
“He’s a terrific golfer and I’m sure he would have liked to have done a little better the last two days, but when the pressure was on, the pressure to make the cut, he came through,’’ Griebel said.
“To be out here on the last day of the season competing, for a freshman is great. Deere Run is a course that you really have to play nine, 10 times to get a good handle on and he’ll learn from this.’’
Hultman’s work over the final tournament of his freshman season allowed him to meet one goal.
“My objective going into the year was to average under 80 and I was able to beat that 1.5-to-2 strokes, so overall it’s been a good start,’’ Hultman said. “I’m looking forward to taking a bit of a break and coming back in September ready to go again.’’
Hultman is part of a Fighting Bees team that returns its entire lineup next season when St. Ambrose will again team up with Visit Quad-Cities to host the NAIA Championships.
Dalton State won the team title at TPC Deere Run, maintaining its third-round lead to edge second-round leader Texas Wesleyan by one stroke. Keiser (Fla.) finished five strokes back and Point (Ga.) took fourth place, six strokes off the pace set by Dalton State.
Corey Matthey, a Morningside senior from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, won medalist honors.
His 2-over 73 marked the first time in four rounds he did not shoot under par, but his 280 total was good enough for him to finish four strokes in front of both Logan Smith of William Woods and Ben Rebne of Dalton State.