Bees' freshman learns from NAIA experience

SILVIS – St. Ambrose freshman Owen Hultman walked away from the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships on Friday understanding two things.

One, that he can compete with the best golfers in the country and two, that work remains if he wants to place himself among the elite of the elite as his career progresses.

Hultman, the first St. Ambrose golfer to make the cut and compete in the tournament’s final rounds since 2017, believes the experience he gained over the 72-hole tourney hosted by the Fighting Bees at TPC Deere Run will benefit him moving forward.

“Coming in, the question was if I could compete and I feel like I proved that I belonged, but I also know that the next three years I will have to be better than I was the last two days,’’ Hultman said.

After opening the tournament with a pair of 3-over 74 scores to sit in 33rd when the field was cut, Hultman said struggles with his drives during his final two rounds impacted his finish.

The Belvidere, Ill., native totaled 80 in each of his final two rounds of his freshman season, dropping from 53rd after Thursday’s third round to 62nd with his final 18-hole total to end up with a 308 total.