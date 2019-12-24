Bees hire Hollmer to lead men's soccer program

St. Ambrose will split head coaching responsibilities between its men's and women's soccer programs, hiring Chad Hollmer to lead the Fighting Bees men's team while longtime women's coach Jon Mannall will continue to lead that program.

Hollmer, who spent the 2019 season as an assistant coach for the men's and women's teams on a staff led by Mannall, was named Tuesday as the new St. Ambrose men's coach.

Director of athletics Mike Holmes said the move is designed to strengthen both programs and it follows a similar decision to split head coaching responsibilities in the St. Ambrose men's and women's volleyball programs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"There is no question that a single person trying to run two soccer programs with the size of our rosters is a formidable task," Holmes said.

"Having someone like Chad who will be able to take over the men's program will give the program a coach who will have a dedicated focus on the men's program. Simultaneously, we are benefiting our women's soccer team by allowing coach Mannall to commit all of his efforts to it."

Mannall has coached the women's program at St. Ambrose since 2003 and has also coached the NAIA school's men's program since 2010.