Bees hire Hollmer to lead men's soccer program

St. Ambrose will split head coaching responsibilities between its men's and women's soccer programs, hiring Chad Hollmer to lead the Fighting Bees men's team while longtime women's coach Jon Mannall will continue to lead that program.
Hollmer, who spent the 2019 season as an assistant coach for the men's and women's teams on a staff led by Mannall, was named Tuesday as the new St. Ambrose men's coach.
Director of athletics Mike Holmes said the move is designed to strengthen both programs and it follows a similar decision to split head coaching responsibilities in the St. Ambrose men's and women's volleyball programs.
"There is no question that a single person trying to run two soccer programs with the size of our rosters is a formidable task," Holmes said.
"Having someone like Chad who will be able to take over the men's program will give the program a coach who will have a dedicated focus on the men's program. Simultaneously, we are benefiting our women's soccer team by allowing coach Mannall to commit all of his efforts to it."
Mannall has coached the women's program at St. Ambrose since 2003 and has also coached the NAIA school's men's program since 2010.
Hollmer is a Davenport native who holds an undergraduate degree from Mount Mercy and a master's degree from St. Ambrose.
In addition to working as an assistant for the Fighting Bees this fall, Hollmer previously worked as a graduate assistant at St. Ambrose in 2009 and 2010 and was the head men's soccer coach at Clarke from 2016-18.