Bees hungry for NAIA national success

A taste of competition on the national stage left the St. Ambrose University men’s lacrosse team with hunger pains.

The Fighting Bees will feed that need beginning Wednesday when they face Aquinas (Mich.) in the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Invitational, the sport’s national tourney at the NAIA level.

St. Ambrose reached this point for the first time ever a year ago, ending a 13-4 season with a loss to Kaiser.

“That has driven this group all year, wanting to get back to nationals looking to prove that they belong,’’ Fighting Bees coach Jon Paul said.

St. Ambrose enters this year’s NAIA tourney ranked second nationally, carrying a 14-2 record and having spent much of the season as the nation’s top-ranked team.

The Fighting Bees have five wins over teams ranked in the top 10 nationally and rolled through Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference play with a 10-0 record during the regular season.

Juniors Nolan Hayes and Michael Shakerin swept postseason individual honors in the conference, Hayes named as the KCAC player of the year and defensive player of the year and Shakerin selected as the conference’s offensive player of the year after sharing that award a year ago.

St. Ambrose did fall to eighth-ranked Benedictine 10-8 in the KCAC Championships finals on April 23.

The loss which ended a 14-game win streak now serves as a reminder that the work is never done as the Fighting Bees prepare for a 4 p.m. NAIA quarterfinal match-up against a fifth-ranked Aquinas team St. Ambrose defeated 16-13 in Davenport on March 21.

Shakerin said both teams have evolved since that earlier meeting.

“They didn’t see us at our best and I’m sure they have grown, too,’’ Shakerin said. “We know they are a good team. They showed us that earlier. It will be another good opponent for us.’’

Hayes believes the experience the Fighting Bees gained a year ago will prove beneficial now.

“We were a pretty young team a year ago and going to nationals, it was a new thing for all of us,’’ Hayes said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted and we haven’t forgotten that.’’

A Grayson, Ga., native, Hayes leads the NAIA with a 66.7% save percentage and ranks fourth in the country with a 6.97 goals-against average.

He credits his teammates for making it all work.

“There’s a chemistry on this team that has helped us have a special season,’’ Hayes said. “We have guys here from all over the country, but we’ve grown together as a team. Repetition has been the key to it all. We don’t get tired of working on our skills and that has made a difference.’’

Shakerin, an attacker from Lake Oswego, Ore., leads St. Ambrose with 39 goals on the season and set a school single-season record with 30 assists. He already owns program records with 99 career goals and 165 career points.

“This group of players, we work well together and that’s allowed all of us to have productive seasons,’’ Shakerin said. “We came into this season pretty motivated. Last year, we didn’t accomplish all of our goals and we haven’t lost sight of that. We’ve learned from our experiences.’’

Paul said Hayes and Shakerin have helped lead the way, both on and off the field.

“They’re two of the hardest workers we have on the roster and that’s why they have had the type of seasons they have had,’’ Paul said. “They work at it on the field, in the weight room and have had their best year in the classroom this past year. All of the effort they’re putting into things is paying off.’’

Hayes said a strong work ethic has helped the Fighting Bees prepare for what lies ahead.

“We’ve had a good year, but there is still more out there,’’ he said. “Nationals is what we’ve been working toward. This is when we need to be at our best.’’

Shakerin believes St. Ambrose is set to make that happen.

“Since getting back from the (KCAC) tourney, everybody has been really focused on making sure we’ve got everything together and are ready to prove that we belong,’’ Shakerin said. “This is where we want to be and it’s up to us to make the most of the opportunity.’’

