Bees make noise at home invitational

On a quiet Saturday at the spectator-free Fighting Bee Invitational, the St. Ambrose cross country teams made a little noise at Crow Creek Park.
Led by a 1-2 finish from Michaela Pieroni and Megan Grady, St. Ambrose placed five runners in the top 10 to claim the team title in the seven-team women’s field.
In the men’s race, a runner-up effort from Matt Jung paced the Fighting Bees to a second-place finish in an invitational won by Hawkeye Community College, the nation’s second-ranked junior college team.
“It’s different being out here without any fans,’’ Jung said. “I think back to the (Illinois) state finals in high school and a thousand people lining the course. Compare it to here today, where it’s so quiet, just you and the course. It’s kind of what cross country is about.’’
The Fighting Bees were up to the test in the second meet of a unique fall season.
"After having the spring (outdoor track) season canceled, every race is something we don't take for granted,'' Pieroni said. "We appreciate every chance we have so much, especially here at home.''
Wet conditions added to the challenge on a course where St. Ambrose will host the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships on Nov. 7.
Runners traversed some running water on the hilly Bettendorf course and worked to find the safest path to run.
“In the first mile or so, I just tried to get a feel for everything,’’ Jung said. “I slipped at one point early in the race, but I was able to recover. It was part of the challenge. This is a great course, and while this wasn’t a day to run the fastest time, it was a good chance to get on the course we’ll run for conference. We want this to give us a home-course advantage.’’
Pieroni won the women’s 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 2.5 seconds, pulling away from Grady in the final mile to win by just over 27 seconds.
“We run together and enjoy training with each other all the time,’’ Pieroni said. “We set a good pace and as long as we’re finishing 1-2, it doesn’t matter to us which one of us wins it. We’re in it together.’’
Saturday’s result flipped the 1-2 finish Grady and Pieroni had in the season-opening SAU Short Duals a week earlier.
“They traded off a lot like that last season and I suspect that will continue,’’ St. Ambrose coach Beth Jansen said. “Our women ran strong and are showing the kind of potential they have. The men, they’re showing good progress from a year ago and are competing at a different, higher level.’’
Jung finished the 6,000-meter men’s course in 20:16.7, unable to catch Sam Mickelson, a Hawkeye Community College sophomore from East Dubuque who won the race in 20:14.5 and was one of four runners from the Waterloo-based junior college to finish in the top 10.
The only other St. Ambrose finisher in the top 10 in the men’s race was freshman Lucas Creek, who took ninth.
