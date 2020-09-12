Bees make noise at home invitational

“In the first mile or so, I just tried to get a feel for everything,’’ Jung said. “I slipped at one point early in the race, but I was able to recover. It was part of the challenge. This is a great course, and while this wasn’t a day to run the fastest time, it was a good chance to get on the course we’ll run for conference. We want this to give us a home-course advantage.’’

Pieroni won the women’s 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 2.5 seconds, pulling away from Grady in the final mile to win by just over 27 seconds.

“We run together and enjoy training with each other all the time,’’ Pieroni said. “We set a good pace and as long as we’re finishing 1-2, it doesn’t matter to us which one of us wins it. We’re in it together.’’

Saturday’s result flipped the 1-2 finish Grady and Pieroni had in the season-opening SAU Short Duals a week earlier.

“They traded off a lot like that last season and I suspect that will continue,’’ St. Ambrose coach Beth Jansen said. “Our women ran strong and are showing the kind of potential they have. The men, they’re showing good progress from a year ago and are competing at a different, higher level.’’