Bees' Mathis wins national title

St. Ambrose’s Josh Mathis arrived at the NAIA Men’s Track and Field Championships with a little bit of momentum.
He will leave as a national champion.
One week after breaking a 45-year-old school record in the discus, the Fighting Bees’ senior from Geneseo became the first St. Ambrose competitor in the event to win an NAIA national title.
The only entry in a field of 24 competitors in the discus to top 160 feet with each of his throws Thursday, Mathis’ winning effort of 167 feet, 9 inches topped runner-up Justin Villars of Hastings by 1 foot, 7 inches.
"He’s just clutch," St. Ambrose track coach Dan Tomlin said. "He stepped in the ring and took care of business. His throw shook everyone. He wasn’t ‘supposed’ to do that."
Seeded 11th, Mathis’ championship mark came one week after he recorded a throw of 171-9 at the Augustana Twilight Qualifier to break the previous Fighting Bees’ standard of 168-8 established in 1976 by Mark Smith.
Tomlin said that effort, combined with Mathis’ work ethic and dedication to perfecting his craft, probably set him up perfectly for what he accomplished on the second of his six throws Thursday at Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Ala.
"He broke the school record last week and so was really feeling good coming into this weekend," Tomlin said. "I’m really proud of the work he and coach David Gonzalez have done to be at this point."
Mathis won the national championship in his first season of competition for St. Ambrose.
The 2016 graduate of Geneseo began his collegiate career at the University of Dubuque before transferring to Augustana following his junior year.
Mathis qualified for the NCAA Division III Indoor National Championships in the shot put with the Vikings in 2020 and was awarded All-American recognition after the event was canceled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
His outdoor season was canceled last year as well, and after earning his undergraduate degree in business from Augustana last May, Mathis enrolled in the Masters of Organizational Leadership program at St. Ambrose last fall.
He worked as a graduate assistant with the Fighting Bees’ cross country program before using his final season of outdoor track and field eligibility with St. Ambrose this spring.
Mathis will have a chance to add to his hardware collection Friday when he joins teammate Mykolas Saloninas in competing in the shot put at the NAIA Championships. Both enter the event ranking among the top-11 seeds.
St. Ambrose brothers Will and Jack Reemtsma will competing for a championship as well in the 400-meter hurdles.
Both won their preliminary heats in the event on Wednesday, Will Reemtsma winning his in a school-record time of 52.17 seconds and Jack Reemtsma finishing first in his in :52.62, the fourth- and fifth-best preliminary times in the event.
With his win in the discus Thursday, Mathis is the third St. Ambrose men’s track and field athlete to win an individual NAIA national championship.
Rob Firrell won the weight throw at the 2003 NAIA indoor championships and Anthony Peters was a six-time national champ in the race walk, winning three titles indoors and three outdoors in his specialty from 2016-18.