Bees' Mathis wins national title

St. Ambrose’s Josh Mathis arrived at the NAIA Men’s Track and Field Championships with a little bit of momentum.

He will leave as a national champion.

One week after breaking a 45-year-old school record in the discus, the Fighting Bees’ senior from Geneseo became the first St. Ambrose competitor in the event to win an NAIA national title.

The only entry in a field of 24 competitors in the discus to top 160 feet with each of his throws Thursday, Mathis’ winning effort of 167 feet, 9 inches topped runner-up Justin Villars of Hastings by 1 foot, 7 inches.

"He’s just clutch," St. Ambrose track coach Dan Tomlin said. "He stepped in the ring and took care of business. His throw shook everyone. He wasn’t ‘supposed’ to do that."

Seeded 11th, Mathis’ championship mark came one week after he recorded a throw of 171-9 at the Augustana Twilight Qualifier to break the previous Fighting Bees’ standard of 168-8 established in 1976 by Mark Smith.

Tomlin said that effort, combined with Mathis’ work ethic and dedication to perfecting his craft, probably set him up perfectly for what he accomplished on the second of his six throws Thursday at Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Ala.