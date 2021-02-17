Bees reach finish line of indoor season

Even before the first championship has been decided at the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships, the finish line has been reached.
“We did it. We put together a meaningful season for our student-athletes. We didn’t let COVID win,’’ said St. Ambrose coach Dan Tomlin, whose Fighting Bees host the three-day event at the St. Ambrose Wellness and Recreation Center beginning Thursday.
St. Ambrose administrators and Tomlin were instrumental in creating opportunities for competitors in unique times.
The Fighting Bees have hosted indoor meets in each of the past five weekends, allowing CCAC teams to compete in preparation for the CCAC Championships.
“We rotated teams in and out, giving some teams a chance to compete in ways they may not have been able to on their own campuses,’’ Tomlin said. “We all needed this. We needed to find a way to make it work. What we didn’t need was another season like last spring where all we had were zoom meetings.’’
At both the conference and NAIA level, the postseason will be different this year.
The CCAC Championships will be split by gender. Multi-events competitors will begin competition at 3 p.m. today, with men’s championships decided starting at noon Friday and women’s championships scheduled for noon Saturday.
“Last year, there were 375 participants overall and by splitting into two groups, we will be able to spread everybody out and make this work,’’ Tomlin said.
No spectators will be allowed, but all events will be livestreamed at saubees.com.
Nationally, qualifying standards have also been replaced this year. Only the top 16 times or distances in each event from across the country will compete at next month's NAIA Indoor Championships.
Tomlin said the changes have coaches approaching things differently.
“Everyone is a little antsy,’’ Tomlin said. “We’re setting our lineup to maximize our potential points. The highest we’ve ever finished (in the CCAC Indoor Championships as a team) is runner-up, but I like the depth our men’s team has.’’
Olivet Nazarene, the runner-up at the 2020 NAIA Indoor Championships, and traditional CCAC power St. Francis (Ill.) will provide the Fighting Bees with their primary challenges this weekend.
Tomlin likes the potential he sees in several areas, including from Will Reemtsma along with the Fighting Bees’ shot put group in the men’s field and middle distance runner Megan Jansett and distance runners Michaela Pieroni and Megan Grady in the women’s field.
Reemtsma, a sophomore who prepped at Davenport Central, is seeded first in the 400-meter run, second in the 60 hurdles and is part of a 1,600 relay which currently ranks in the top 20 nationally.
In the shot put, the Bees’ have a team ranking of third in the latest NAIA rankings.
St. Ambrose has been led in the shot put by freshman Jonah Wilson and sophomores Alec Seifert and Mick Saloninas. Wilson is a former Pleasant Valley prep, while Seifert is a former Davenport North athlete who is in his first season competing in the event.
Jansett, a sophomore from Colgate, Wis., has lost only one race in the 400 this season and is ranked in the top 25 nationally.
She is also joined on a distance medley relay that ranks 12th nationally by Pieroni and Grady.