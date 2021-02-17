Bees reach finish line of indoor season

“Last year, there were 375 participants overall and by splitting into two groups, we will be able to spread everybody out and make this work,’’ Tomlin said.

No spectators will be allowed, but all events will be livestreamed at saubees.com.

Nationally, qualifying standards have also been replaced this year. Only the top 16 times or distances in each event from across the country will compete at next month's NAIA Indoor Championships.

Tomlin said the changes have coaches approaching things differently.

“Everyone is a little antsy,’’ Tomlin said. “We’re setting our lineup to maximize our potential points. The highest we’ve ever finished (in the CCAC Indoor Championships as a team) is runner-up, but I like the depth our men’s team has.’’

Olivet Nazarene, the runner-up at the 2020 NAIA Indoor Championships, and traditional CCAC power St. Francis (Ill.) will provide the Fighting Bees with their primary challenges this weekend.

Tomlin likes the potential he sees in several areas, including from Will Reemtsma along with the Fighting Bees’ shot put group in the men’s field and middle distance runner Megan Jansett and distance runners Michaela Pieroni and Megan Grady in the women’s field.