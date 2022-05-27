Bees' Reemstma races to national title

GULF SHORES, Ala. — Will Reemstma picked the perfect time to run his best 400-meter hurdle race of the season.

The St. Ambrose junior from Davenport Central became a national champion in the event on Friday, edging the field at the NAIA National Track and Field Championships at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium by one-tenth of a second to become the Fighting Bees' first-ever national hurdles champion.

Reemstma won the race in 50.74 seconds, chopping more than two seconds off of his time of :52.88 in Friday's qualifying race and beating the previous school record of :52.72 held by his brother, Jack Reemstma.

In Friday's final, Reemstma recorded the fastest winning time in the 400 hurdles at the NAIA Outdoor Championships since 2011, and he needed that effort.

Two other entries finished within a second of Reemstma's winning time. Seniors Marvin Williams of St. Thomas (Fla.) and Dylan Felger of Huntington finished second and third, respectively, in :50.84 and :51.14.

The championship effort marked the fifth time in the last six NAIA Men's Outdoor Championships that coach Dan Tomlin's St. Ambrose team has had a title-winning performance.

Anthony Peters won the 5,000-meter racewalk in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and after the 2020 meet was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Josh Mathis won the discus in 2021.

Reemstma was one of four St. Ambrose athletes to earn All-American honors during the final day of the NAIA Championships.

Mick Saloninas took second place in the shot put and Nolan Rudd was eighth in the 3,000 steeplechase to help the Fighting Bees to a 15th-place finish in the team race, the fourth-highest finish ever for St. Ambrose at the outdoor championships.

Saloninas, a junior who finished 19th in the discus, recorded a throw of 56 feet, 6.25 inches to finish as the runner-up in the shot put. Dylan Kucera, a junior from Midland, won the event with a throw of 59-5.

Rudd, also a junior, finished the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9 minutes, 20.9 seconds. Shimales Abebe of Oklahoma City won the race in 9:04.07.

St. Ambrose sophomore Annah Miller also earned All-American honors in women's competition at the NAIA Championships.

The Manito, Ill., native took eighth place in the discus with a throw of 142 feet, 3.5 inches to become the first female athlete from St. Ambrose to ever become an All-American in the event.

