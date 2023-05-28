Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MARION, Ind. -- Will Reemtsma defended his NAIA national championship in the 400-meter national hurdles Saturday.

The St. Ambrose senior from Davenport Central was one of three Fighting Bees who earned all-American recognition on the final day of the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Reemtsma, who had posted the top qualifying time of 51.37 seconds in the preliminaries won the event for a second straight year in a time of 50.84 seconds.

He was also part of a 400 relay which established a new school record of 41.05 seconds. Reemtsma teamed with Nik Norton, Austin Kalar and Yemi Ward to earn an 18th-place finish in the event.

Gabbi Butler and Mick Saloninas joined Reemtsma in earning all-American honors.

Butler, a junior from Belleville, Wis., took fifth in the women's 400 while Saloninas, a senior from Downers Grove, Ill., placed seventh in the shot put.

Also a 20th-place finisher in the 200, Butler won her heat in the 400 in 55.46 seconds to finish fifth overall while Saloninas became a two-time all-American in the shot put with a throw of 53 feet, 8 inches.

The Bees' Jonah Wilson took 11th in the shot put while Saloninas and Wilson took 14th and 25 respectively in the discus and Nolan Rudd was a 10th-place finisher in the 3,000 steeplechase.

In women's competition, Annah Miller was 10th in the shot put and 11th in the discus while Katie Lambrecht was 21st in the 400 hurdles and the Bees finished 27th in the 1,600 relay.

Vikings' Loiz jumps to honors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Joining the women's track team at Augustana just weeks earlier following a standout career in basketball. Gabriela Loiz became an all-American last week.

The senior from Davenport became the Vikings' first all-American in the high jump since 1997 when she finished sixth in the event at the NCAA Division III Championships.

Loiz matched her personal best with a jump of 5 feet, 6.5 inches in her third effort of the day, guaranteeing her all-American recognition as one of seven competitors to top 1.69 meters. She bowed out at the next stage of the competition.

The Vikings' Charlotte Frere, a freshman, finished 17th in discus competition at the finals.