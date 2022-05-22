Bees' twins seek twice the success at NAIA finals

Their events couldn’t be more different, but twins Ben and Jonah Wilson of the St. Ambrose University men’s track & field team hope to double up on the competition at this week's NAIA National Championships.

The sophomores who prepped at Pleasant Valley High School qualified for the national outdoor championships for the first time in their careers and are part of a solid contingent of Fighting Bees who will compete in the three-day event that begins Wednesday in Gulf Shores, Ala.

“To both be going to our first outdoor nationals together, it seems right. We’ve grown up doing everything together, so why not this?’’ said Ben Wilson, the older of the two by nine minutes.

Ben Wilson will compete in the 400-meter hurdles and is part of the Bees’ 1,600 relay.

Jonah Wilson qualified for the NAIA meet in the shot put.

“I’m excited for Ben and know he will do well and I’m looking forward to doing my best, too,’’ Jonah Wilson said. “This is what we’ve both been working toward all year and it’s a great way to finish up this season.’’

Both are competing in events that have been strengths for St. Ambrose throughout the season and are among multiple national qualifiers in their individual events.

Coach Dan Tomlin said the Wilson twins share a competitive demeanor and an approach that should allow them to thrive on the biggest stage of the season.

“Even though they compete in different events, they’re competitive with each other in their own way,’’ Tomlin said. “They’ll compare finishes and rankings and that type of thing and they’re pretty good-natured about it. You can tell they want the best for each other, too.’’

Tomlin believes they share a “free-spirited mindset’’ that helps them compete.

“They keep things loose and I think that allows them to be as good as they are,’’ Tomlin said. “For them to both be heading to nationals as sophomores, that speaks to their talent and the potential that is there for them during the rest of their careers.’’

The twins didn’t necessarily expect to end up competing for the same college program, but both found what they liked in St. Ambrose.

Ben Wilson had competed against Davenport Central standouts Jack Reemtsma and Will Reemtsma at the high school level and was well aware of the success they were having on the national level with the Fighting Bees.

“The chance to work with Jack and Will was something I really looked forward to and has been a great experience for me,’’ he said.

Jonah Wilson found a lot to like in the weight events, where SAU's Josh Mathis won a national title in the discus a year ago and Mick Saloninas has ranked among the nation’s elite in the shot put and discus.

“The coaches here do a great job of teaching and Mick has been a good mentor. We all work together and to see us go 1-2-3-4-5 in the shot put at the conference meet, that speaks to the strength of the program,’’ he said.

Both are business students in the classroom, Ben majoring in marketing and sales with a minor in management and Jonah majoring in management with a minor in accounting.

They played a role in the Fighting Bees winning the program’s first Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference team title in the sport since St. Ambrose joined the conference in the 2016-17 school year.

Ben Wilson finished second in the 400 hurdles to teammate Will Reemtsma in the CCAC Championships and took fourth in the 400, fifth in the 110 hurdles and seventh in the 200.

Jonah Wilson was third in the shot put behind teammates Saloninas and Alec Seifert and was fourth in the discus.

“To see it all come together like it did, that was a great day,’’ Ben Wilson said. “It gives some good momentum heading into nationals, something to build on.’’

The depth that St. Ambrose has in the 400 hurdles and shot put will carry over to the NAIA meet.

Reemtsma and sophomore Cody Thole will join Ben Wilson in the 400 and Saloninas and Seifert will join Jonah Wilson in the shot put.

Jonah Wilson qualified for the NAIA Indoor Championships in the shot put, experience he believes will prove beneficial when he steps into the circle this week in Alabama.

“A lot of the competition I’ll see now are the competitors who were there indoors,’’ Jonah Wilson said. “I have an idea of what I’m up against and I feel that will be a big help for me.’’

Ben Wilson, whose qualifying chances indoors were impacted by a late-season illness, watched his brother compete at the indoor nationals in Brookings, S.D., and Tomlin believes that experience should also help him this week.

“It was good for him to get a chance to see what it’s all about and I feel like both of those guys are ready to go compete,’’ Tomlin said.

Tomlin said the NAIA experience is the next natural step for both.

“Jonah, you could see the potential last year, and Ben had a hamstring injury that held him back a year ago so coming into this season, we didn’t really know how it would go, but he’s been great,’’ Tomlin said. “They’re capable.’’

And, they’re motivated to help the team.

“I can’t think of a better way to end the season than to be standing on the same podium with Will (Reemtsma) after the national finals,’’ Ben Wilson said.

Jonah Wilson would like to do the same with Saloninas, who will also compete in the discus this week.

“As a team, this is what we’ve been working for,’’ Jonah Wilson said. “I want us all to go there and be at our best.’’

