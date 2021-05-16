Bees welcome home-course edge in NAIA tourney

Eden, who has opted to return for an additional year of eligibility offered because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the bond within the team that has developed over the past year is among the reasons he decided to extend his career.

The chance to be part of a team competing on a national scale also is a factor, something other Bees welcome as well.

“We need to put our experience on this course to use for us,’’ said Mick Haverland, a St. Ambrose junior from Geneseo. “This tournament is a great opportunity to compete against some great golfers. I think we’re all comfortable here. We’ve spent a lot of time on this course. We know it well.’’

In addition to growing up in the area, Spurgetis and Haverland competed at TPC Deere Run during their time at Black Hawk College before transferring to St. Ambrose.

“It’s a fun course to be on and we just want to make the most of the week,’’ Spurgetis said.

While a number of programs did not have a fall season or played a reduced schedule during the current academic year, the Fighting Bees were able to play a fairly traditional schedule with fall and spring seasons.