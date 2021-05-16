Bees welcome home-course edge in NAIA tourney

SILVIS — When the St. Ambrose men’s golf team tees off in the NAIA National Championships on Tuesday, the Fighting Bees will find themselves in familiar territory.
TPC Deere Run is hosting the four-day national tournament for the seventh time since 2009 this week, welcoming the top teams in the country to a course St. Ambrose golfers know well.
“It’s always a good challenge, but we always enjoy any chance we have to come out here and compete,’’ said Eric Spurgetis, a Fighting Bees junior from Moline.
In addition to having a chance to practice on the course occasionally, St. Ambrose has participated in three tournaments there during the current season.
The Fighting Bees hosted the NAIA Fall Preview there in September and in April, played in a tournament hosted by Lawrence Tech and in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships.
“We’ve been able to get in some rounds out here,’’ said McGwire Eden, a St. Ambrose senior from Central DeWitt. “The experiences we’ve had, you draw on them and try to learn from them.’’
The Fighting Bees hope that can create a bit of a home-course advantage, not only this week but again in 2022 when the NAIA tournament returns to the Quad-Cities.
The entire St. Ambrose lineup returns next season as well.
Eden, who has opted to return for an additional year of eligibility offered because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the bond within the team that has developed over the past year is among the reasons he decided to extend his career.
The chance to be part of a team competing on a national scale also is a factor, something other Bees welcome as well.
“We need to put our experience on this course to use for us,’’ said Mick Haverland, a St. Ambrose junior from Geneseo. “This tournament is a great opportunity to compete against some great golfers. I think we’re all comfortable here. We’ve spent a lot of time on this course. We know it well.’’
In addition to growing up in the area, Spurgetis and Haverland competed at TPC Deere Run during their time at Black Hawk College before transferring to St. Ambrose.
“It’s a fun course to be on and we just want to make the most of the week,’’ Spurgetis said.
While a number of programs did not have a fall season or played a reduced schedule during the current academic year, the Fighting Bees were able to play a fairly traditional schedule with fall and spring seasons.
“We’ve been able to play in some big events and gain that experience which should help us now,’’ said St. Ambrose junior Jared Tigges of Carroll, Iowa, who joins freshman Owen Hultman of Belvidere, Ill., in filling out the Bees’ lineup card.
The field for the national championships has a number of traditional NAIA powers.
Top-ranked Point (Ga.), which won the NAIA Fall Preview hosted by St. Ambrose in September, the winner of the most recent tourney Texas Wesleyan and top-five teams Keiser (Fla.), Coastal Georgia, Bellevue (Neb.) and Dalton State (Ga.) are among title contenders in the 72-hole tourney.
The 156-player field includes 20 teams which earned berths by winning or finishing second in their respective conferences, 10 additional at-large qualifiers and a host berth awarded to St. Ambrose. There are six additional individual qualifiers.
Jeff Griebel, in his 39th season as the coach at St. Ambrose, said the unique nature of the current season has added some intrigue about how this year’s tournament may play out.
“I’m not certain the rankings are as meaningful as maybe they are in other years just because the seasons have been so different for so many teams. Some didn’t play at all in the fall. Others have had interruptions,’’ Griebel said.
“It’s going to be a great field, though, and for our guys it’s going to be a great experience. Three of the five guys in our lineup right now are local, so this will be great for them as well. We’re looking forward to a good week of golf.’’
In this season as much as any, that carries additional meaning.