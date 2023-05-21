SILVIS – An improving St. Ambrose women’s golf program will welcome the top talent in the NAIA to the Quad-Cities this week for the first time.

While the Fighting Bees men’s program has hosted the nation’s elite eight times since 2009, St. Ambrose and Visit Quad Cities are co-hosting the NAIA Women’s Golf Championship for the first time ever at TPC Deere Run beginning Tuesday.

“It speaks to the institution’s commitment to its women’s sports programs to step up and host something like this,’’ St. Ambrose junior Katherine Speer said.

“The men have had a strong program for a long time and deservedly have been able to host the men’s nationals. It’s an honor to be part of the first women’s team to host this tournament.’’

The Fighting Bees’ objective during the 72-hole tournament that runs through Friday is to show that they belong in the elite 156-player field that includes 30 teams and seven individual qualifiers.

“We’re an up and coming program, a young team, and this is a chance for us to take that next step as a team,’’ junior Audrey McAleer said. “We’ve come a long way since the start of the season and this is the next challenge for us.’’

St. Ambrose will host the NAIA Women’s Golf Championship not only this year but also in 2024, awarded the events by the NAIA in 2019 through a cooperative effort between the university and Visit Quad Cities.

“They’ve done a great job in partnering to bring this event to our community and give people in this area an opportunity to see some of the best women’s golfers in the nation compete,’’ Fighting Bees coach Kevin Kwak said.

As the host, St. Ambrose receives a berth in the tournament field but Kwak is working to elevate to the program he coaches to earn one of the 19 automatic spots in the field awarded to conference champions.

The Fighting Bees just missed that opportunity last month, finishing as the runner-up in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament at TPC Deere Run. St. Ambrose led that tournament after the first day but finished second to St. Xavier.

The performance continued good late-season growth by the Fighting Bees, who have been led by all-conference players Amara Lytle and Speer.

A sophomore from Cedar Falls, Iowa, Lytle leads St. Ambrose with an average of 85.53 strokes per 18 holes while Speer, a native of Omaha, Neb., is second on the team with an average of 86.71.

The Fighting Bees’ lineup for the NAIA tourney will also include three juniors, McAleer from DeWitt, Iowa, Leah Sullivan of Dubuque and Kara Williams of Pittsfield, Ill.

“We’re a young program but we have made steady progress throughout the season and the future with what we have coming back and with a good recruiting class coming in, things look promising,’’ Kwak said.

McAleer believes the experience the Fighting Bees will gain this week will only benefit the team moving forward.

“This has been good motivation throughout the season for us,’’ McAleer said. “We’ve all focused on improving our games and getting ready to compete in this tournament. We’re excited to be playing on a PGA Tour course and even more excited that we will host again next season.’’

The Fighting Bees have been part of fall and spring tournaments at TPC Deere Run, something Speer said has helped prepare the team for the challenges of the course.

“We know that course management will be important for us,’’ Speer said.

Following practice rounds Monday, the tournament begins at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and the event is open to the public free of charge. St. Ambrose tees off at 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday and 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The tournament field will be cut to the top 17 teams and any individuals inside the top 40 for the final two rounds.