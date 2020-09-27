Bees welcome top teams in NAIA preview

With the NAIA Men’s National Golf Championships scheduled to return to TPC Deere Run next spring, several top collegiate golf programs will get a feel for the championship course in Silvis beginning today.
St. Ambrose, which is scheduled to host the national tourney May 18-21, will host a 36-hole NAIA Fall Preview the next two days.
Three teams ranked in the top 20 nationally in the most recent NAIA poll are part of the field which has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Point, a Georgia-based program ranked third when NAIA play was halted last spring because of the coronavirus, will join 12th-ranked Bellevue and 20th-ranked Grand View in a 15-team field that also includes two other programs — Indiana Wesleyan and William Penn — which were receiving votes in the national poll when play was halted last spring.
“At one point, we were looking at a 24-team field but a number of schools, including a number in our own conference, have restrictions in place and either are not competing this fall or have limits in terms of how far they can travel," St. Ambrose coach Jeff Griebel said. “So we have a smaller field, but it’s still a good quality field of teams who are hoping to get back here in May and compete for a national championship."
St. Ambrose will host NAIA national golf tournaments in each of the next four years. The men’s tournament returns to TPC Deere run in 2021 and 2022 after a two-year absence and the Fighting Bees will host the women’s national tourney there in 2023 and 2024.
“We’ve always tried to host a fall event whenever we’ve had the national tournament the following spring because a lot of teams like to get a chance to come out and see what the course is about, especially when we’re hosting it for the first time in a couple of years," Griebel said.
Because of the coronavirus, no spectators will be allowed to attend this week’s two-day tournament and participants will follow NAIA and State of Illinois protocols that include temperature checks and answering medical questions before beginning their rounds each day.
The reduction in the size of the field is allowing St. Ambrose to field three teams, providing good experience for a young Fighting Bees roster which will be playing in the last of its four scheduled tournaments in a condensed fall schedule.
“We have a nice young team this year and we have some guys who are competing for spots in the lineup right now,’’ Griebel said. “This will be a good opportunity for them as we continue to work to figure what our lineup might be in the spring.’’
Eric Spurgetis, a junior from Moline, Owen Hultman, a freshman from Belvidere, Ill., Reid Calvert, a sophomore from Gurnee, Ill., and Mick Haverland, a junior from Geneseo, have led the Fighting Bees at times this fall.
They’ll be competing on a course that will become familiar to St. Ambrose this season.
In addition to the NAIA Championships, St. Ambrose will also host the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships at TPC Deere Run on April 26-27.
