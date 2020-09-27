Bees welcome top teams in NAIA preview

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the NAIA Men’s National Golf Championships scheduled to return to TPC Deere Run next spring, several top collegiate golf programs will get a feel for the championship course in Silvis beginning today.

St. Ambrose, which is scheduled to host the national tourney May 18-21, will host a 36-hole NAIA Fall Preview the next two days.

Three teams ranked in the top 20 nationally in the most recent NAIA poll are part of the field which has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Point, a Georgia-based program ranked third when NAIA play was halted last spring because of the coronavirus, will join 12th-ranked Bellevue and 20th-ranked Grand View in a 15-team field that also includes two other programs — Indiana Wesleyan and William Penn — which were receiving votes in the national poll when play was halted last spring.

“At one point, we were looking at a 24-team field but a number of schools, including a number in our own conference, have restrictions in place and either are not competing this fall or have limits in terms of how far they can travel," St. Ambrose coach Jeff Griebel said. “So we have a smaller field, but it’s still a good quality field of teams who are hoping to get back here in May and compete for a national championship."