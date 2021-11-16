Bees work to add to 'amazing year'

It didn’t take Taylor DeSplinter long to realize she had a chance to be part of something special during her freshman season on the St. Ambrose University women’s soccer team.
“In the first couple of practices, I could see the potential and how well everybody worked together,’’ the forward from Geneseo said. “It’s turned out to be an amazing year.’’
The Fighting Bees won their first-ever Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship last weekend and will begin play in the NAIA national tournament for the first time since 2015 on Thursday, facing Indiana Wesleyan in a 5:30 p.m. opening-round match in Marion, Ind.
St. Ambrose carries a 15-5-1 record into postseason play, winning the CCAC tournament as a No. 5 seed despite finishing one game out of first place in league play with a 9-3-1 conference record.
“This team has been building toward this the past few years,’’ said 19th-year Fighting Bees coach Jon Mannall, who has led St. Ambrose to four previous NAIA berths. “We came up one game short last season and from the start this fall, this group has been focused on taking that next step.’’
That opportunity was what brought seniors Morgan Wahlen and Erin Smothers back for one additional year of competition. Both seniors used the extra year of eligibility the NAIA offered to all athletes following the coronavirus-impacted 2020-21 season.
“After getting so close a year ago, I felt like we had a chance to make this happen this season and I wanted to be a part of that. I’m working on my Masters, so it made sense to continue to play,’’ said Wahlen, a midfielder from Batavia, Ill., who led St. Ambrose with 16 goals this season.
Smothers, a defender from Countryside, Ill., believed the Fighting Bees’ team chemistry was in place for the team to earn a national tourney opportunity this season.
“The past two years, the team has been extremely close and with the newcomers who joined us this year, you could tell that the potential was there for us to break through and get to nationals,’’ Smothers said.
Mannall believes this year’s team has learned through both its success and its setbacks.
St. Ambrose typically challenges itself with a strong schedule. Losses to Northern Iowa and an NAIA-ranked Missouri Valley team preceded a 1-0 loss at Olivet Nazarene which left the Bees with a 3-3 record in mid-September.
“We gave up a late goal against Olivet Nazarene, but in the last 10 minutes of that match I saw a different team in the way they battled, the focus and energy they had and even though we lost that day, it set a tone for the rest of the season,’’ Mannall said.
Wahlen earned first-team All-CCAC honors earlier this week while Smothers, recognized as an all-conference performer in five consecutive years, and DeSplinter were awarded second-team honors.
“I think we’ve been able to learn from our losses and some of the tough games we’ve had and as much as anything, that prepared us for the conference tournament and now for this,’’ Wahlen said.
Smothers, a leader on a defense which has recorded 10 shutouts this season, believes the Fighting Bees are prepared for NAIA play.
“This has been our goal for the past couple of years, something we’ve been working hard to achieve,’’ Smothers said. “I feel like we’re ready. We’re playing well together right now and we want to see where it can take us.’’
DeSplinter is anxious to experience that as well.
She led St. Ambrose with eight assists this season and contributed six goals as well.
“It’s been good as a freshman to be around an experienced group like we have and be able to learn from the seniors on this team,’’ DeSplinter said. “Winning conference was great and getting to the nationals, it’s what we’ve been working for and we want to make the most of the opportunity.’’