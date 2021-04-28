Bettendorf alum Carton to chase NBA dream

After one season at Marquette University, DJ Carton is leaving school to pursue a career in professional basketball.

The former Iowa Mr. Basketball and all-state point guard from Bettendorf High School announced Wednesday he'll enter this summer's NBA draft.

"I would like to thank Marquette University, coach (Shaka) Smart and my teammates for their support throughout my decision process," Carton said in a statement released by Marquette. "I will be putting my name in for consideration in the 2021 NBA Draft and hiring an agent.

"I am thankful for the opportunity and looking forward to the next step in my career."

The 6-foot-2 Carton, who will turn 21 in August, started 24 games and averaged 13 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest for the Golden Eagles this past season.

Coach Steve Wojciechowski was fired at Marquette following a 13-14 season this past winter. Shaka Smart left Texas to replace Wojciechowski in late March.

Carton had worked out with Smart and the team on multiple occasions in the past few weeks. Davenport Assumption's Emarion Ellis just recently committed and signed with Marquette for next season.