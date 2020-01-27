Bettendorf sophomore becomes a Fighting Bee

“Rebekah is going to get a lot out of this, but she isn’t the only one,’’ Rogers said. “Our entire team will gain from this experience, too. It’s a win-win for everybody involved.’’

Pace played volleyball more than three years ago at Bettendorf Middle School, but joint issues sent her to the doctor where she was diagnosed with Celiac Disease and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, the latter a group of disorders that impacts connective tissue that supports skin, bones and blood vessels.

She spent the majority of her time in a wheelchair several years ago, but because of the work she has put into it, Pace is able to typically move around better and is now able to participate in dance.

Pace expects to be able to run around a bit on the field with the Fighting Bees during practices.

“It’s going to be so much fun for me,’’ Pace said. “I’m not sure how much I will be able to do with the stick because of my shoulder (joint), but I want to do everything I can.’’

Her mother, Mindy, said her daughter’s physical skills have improved because of the work Rebekah has put into it.