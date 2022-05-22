Beutel helps Hawkeyes earn runner-up finish

IOWA CITY – With a share of second place in the Big Ten on the line, Ben Beutel left no doubt.

The Iowa senior from Davenport Assumption worked out of jams in the eighth and ninth innings in the final home game of his career to help the Hawkeyes preserve a 2-1 victory over Indiana at Banks Field.

Beutel stranded five runners on base during his two innings of work, striking out four batters with runners in scoring positon to earn his fourth save.

The win allowed Iowa to finish the regular season with a 33-17 record and share second in the Big Ten with Rutgers and Illinois, which all finished conference play at 17-7.

“With how the games went this weekend, not having a chance to play for a championship (Saturday night), we still had a chance to tie for second place in the league and that’s a big deal,’’ Iowa coach Rick Heller said. "To get that third seed, that was a good thing, too.''

The league’s three-way tiebreaker positions the Hawkeyes with the third seed for the Big Ten tourney, setting up a 9 a.m. opener on Wednesday against Penn State at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

Rutgers is seeded second behind regular-season champion Maryland and Illinois the fourth seed, facing fifth-seeded Michigan in its 9 p.m. opener on Wednesday.

Iowa, which routed Indiana 30-16 and 12-0 in the first two games of a weekend series, rode the strength of its pitching to the series sweep.

Ty Langenberg and Connor Schultz held the Hoosiers to five hits through seven innings in the low-scoring game.

Iowa collected only three hits, but used a solo homer in the first inning by Keaton Anthony and scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch in the fifth to score all of the runs it needed.

Beutel entered the game in the eighth inning and worked his way into and out of trouble in each of the final two innings.

He struck out the side in the eighth after the first two Hoosiers reached base and used a strikeout and fly out in the ninth to end the game after Indiana loaded the bases with one out.

“Confidence, it all goes back to that,’’ Beutel said. “When things are speeding up, you have to take a step back and know you’re going to get out of it.’’

Heller praised the work of all three pitchers who took the mound for Iowa.

“Ty did a good job, had good stuff and the change-up was back. To give us five was about what we wanted and Schultz gave us a couple and was pretty good,’’ Heller said.

“Ben wasn’t as sharp as he has been, but he found a way to get it done and showed a lot of toughness and grit.’’

