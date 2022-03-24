Beutel settles into role with Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Ben Beutel has made every pitch count so far this season for the Iowa baseball team.

The fifth-year senior from Davenport Assumption earned his first victory in three seasons as a Hawkeye reliever on Monday, striking out a pair of batters in 1.1 innings of perfect work in a win over St. Thomas at Banks Field.

The effort in Iowa’s 6-5 victory mirrored what Beutel has been giving Iowa during its 10-8 start to the season.

Heading into a three-game weekend series at home against Central Michigan, the final weekend tune-up before the start of Big Ten play, Beutel has made a team-leading eight appearances for Iowa.

The 6-foot lefthander has struck out 13 batters and walked two over 7.1 innings for the Hawkeyes, allowing no more than one hit in any of his outings and giving up the only two runs he has allowed in a March 13 game at Cal-Irvine.

Beutel, who began his college career at Bowling Green and spent one season at Allen Community College, combined for 11 appearances, an 0-1 record and a double-digit earned run average during in his first two seasons at Iowa.

This year, Beutel opened the year determined to make a difference on a pitching staff he believes can become “something special.’’

The Hawkeyes have displayed that potential during the opening weeks of the season.

With the start of Big Ten play one week away with a three-game series at Michigan, the Iowa pitching staff leads the nation with an average of 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings and is third nationally in allowing just 6.16 hits per nine innings.

“This group of pitchers is as deep as any staff I’ve been a part of,’’ Beutel said. “The new guys are as good as advertised and I feel like the chance for something special to develop here is really good.’’

Beutel welcomes his role within the staff.

He used the word “comfortable’’ to describe how he felt prior to the start of his fifth season of competition at the collegiate level.

“I had a good offseason and I feel prepared which is what you hope for heading into the start of a new year,’’ Beutel said. “I’ve felt comfortable on the mound. I feel confident and prepared.’’

His primary objective centered on one thing.

“I need to throw more strikes,’’ Beutel said. “I can't overthink things, just go out and pitch the way I know I can. I feel like I’m ready to do that.’’

Beutel entered the season with a somewhat different perspective on the game.

He coached freshman baseball at Davenport Assumption last summer in addition to pitching late in the season for the Waterloo Bucks in the college wood-bat Northwoods League.

Beutel said his work as the coach of the freshman team at Assumption taught him as much as he hopes his players learned.

“It gave me a chance to see the game differently, coaching it instead of playing it,’’ Beutel said. “I enjoyed working with the team and helping out some of the younger players there. It was a good experience for me.’’

He is currently working to be in a position to say the same when his college career concludes.

“I want this to be my best year. I’m a fifth-year senior and I’m back because I want to make the most of it,’’ Beutel said.

“I want to finish up with a good, productive senior year and with the way the preseason went I feel like I’m ready to make that happen. I feel good about where things are at right now.’’

