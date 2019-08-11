{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Indiana Football

FILE: Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey scrambles in the backfield as he looks for an open receiver during the first half of Saturday's game against Iowa in Bloomington, Ind.

 AP

(First in a series looking at the upcoming Big Ten football season)

Coach: Tom Allen, 10-15 entering third season at Indiana and overall

2018 record: 5-7, 2-7 Big Ten (sixth, East Division)

Offensive starters returning (9): OL Coy Cronk, OL Hunter Littlejohn, OL, Simon Stepaniak, QB Peyton Ramsey, WR Donavan Hale, WR Whop Philyor, WR Nick Westbrook, TE Peyton Hendershot, RB Stevie Scott

Defensive starters returning (9): DL Gavin Everett, DL Allen Stallings IV, DL Jerome Johnson, LB Reakwon Jones, DB Marcellino Ball, DB Khalil Bryant, DB Andrew Brown Jr., DB A’Shon Riggins, DB Raheem Layne

Specialists returning (2): PK Logan Justus, P Haydon Whitehead

Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Stevie Scott 228-1,137; Passing, Peyton Ramsey 295-447-13-2,675-19; Receiving, Nick Westbrook 42-590, Donavan Hale 42-508; Tackles, Marcellino Ball 58; Interceptions, Bryant Fitzgerald 3

Three Hoosiers to watch

Marcellino Ball: The junior fills a hybrid linebacker/defensive back role for the Hoosiers and has the athleticism to make it work. The 6-foot, 219-pounder led Indiana with 7.5 tackles for a loss among his 59 tackles a year ago. He joins Reakwon Jones and cornerbacks Andre Brown and Raheem Layne in an experienced back end on defense.

Stevie Scott: The sophomore running back set Indiana freshmen records last season when he rushed for 1,137 yards and 10 touchdowns while putting together six 100-yard rushing efforts. He’s among a solid group of backs that includes junior Cole Gest and Sampson James, a four-star recruit who initially committed to Ohio State before opting to stay in his home state.

Nick Westbrook: The 6-3 senior joins 6-4 Donavan Hale in leading a veteran group of receivers. Westbrook and Hale each finished with 42 receptions and topped 500 receiving yards a year ago. They’ll be among a group of receivers working with QB competition which includes two-year starter Peyton Ramsey, redshirt freshman Michael Penix and Utah transfer Jack Tuttle.

The big number

2

With head coach Tom Allen relinquishing defensive coordinator responsibilities to concentrate on head coaching duties, Indiana has two new coordinators this season. Offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer arrives from Fresno State with an objective of giving the Hoosiers’ attack more of a multiple look, while defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was promoted after coaching linebackers last season. Wommack, who previously coordinated the defense at South Alabama, will stick with a 4-2-5 scheme.

Coach speak

“This year, I see us as a football team that is starting to build the depth you need to compete in this conference. I would consider us a young, experienced team. We played 16 freshmen last year, 10 on defense, six on offense, in meaningful minutes in the rotation. Those guys had a chance to develop and grow. Another offseason under our belt with our strength staff and our nutrition staff, it’s helping our players develop physically. It’s making a difference.’’ – Tom Allen

2019 schedule

Aug. 31 – vs. Ball State at Indianapolis

Sept. 7 – Eastern Illinois

Sept. 14 – Ohio State

Sept. 21 – Connecticut

Sept. 28 – at Michigan State

Oct. 12 – Rutgers

Oct. 19 – at Maryland

Oct. 26 – at Nebraska

Nov. 2 – Northwestern

Nov. 16 – at Penn State

Nov. 23 – Michigan

Nov. 30 – at Purdue

Numerology

Where Indiana ranked in the Big Ten in 2018:

Scoring offense: 26.4 (10th)

Rushing offense: 157.3 (Ninth)

Passing offense: 257.8 (Third)

Total offense:415.7 (Seventh)

Scoring defense: 29.9 (10th)

Rushing defense: 183.2 (10th)

Passing defense: 240.6 (10th)

Total defense: 423.8 (11th)

Trends

The Hoosiers’ record over the last five years:

2014: 4-8

2015: 6-7

2016: 6-7

2017: 5-7

2018: 5-7

Eye on Iowa

All-time series

Iowa 45, Indiana 28, Ties 4

Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes

2011: Iowa 45, Indiana 24

2012: Indiana 24, Iowa 21

2014: Iowa 45, Indiana 29

2015: Iowa 35, Indiana 27

2018: Iowa 42, Indiana 16

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.