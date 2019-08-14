(Fourth in a series looking at the upcoming Big Ten football season)
Coach: Mark Dantonio, 107-51 entering 13th season at Michigan State, 125-68 entering 16th season overall
2018 record: 7-6, 5-4 Big Ten (fourth, East), lost to Oregon 7-6 in the Redbox Bowl
Offensive starters returning (9): C Matt Allen, LT Cole Chewins, RB Connor Heyward, LG Tyler Higby, RG Kevin Jarvis, QB Brian Lewerke, RT Jordan Reid, WR Darrell Stewart, WR Cody White
Defensive starters returning (8): LB Joe Bachie, S David Dowell, CB Josiah Scott, DE Jacub Panasluk, DT Mike Panasluk, LB Tyriq Thompson, DE Kenny Wilekes, NT Raequan Williams
Specialists returning (2): PK Matt Coughlin, P Jake Hartbarger
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Connor Heyward 118-529; Passing, Brian Lewerke 184-339-11-2,040-8; Receiving, Cody White 42-555; Tackles, Joe Bachie 102; Interceptions, David Dowell 2, Josiah Scott 2
Three Spartans to watch
Joe Bachie: The returning first team all-Big Ten linebacker is the anchor of a defense which returns eight starters from a group that led the nation while limiting opponents to 77.9 rushing yards per game. The 6-foot-2, 238-pound senior finished with 102 tackles last season, including 8.5 tackles for a loss.
Brian Lewerke: Healthy following a shoulder injury which limited him during the second half of the 2018 season, the 6-3, 214-pound senior is being counted on to perform like he did as a sophomore when he rushed for 559 yards and threw for 2,793 and 20 touchdowns while being intercepted just seven times. Injuries a year ago leave Lewerke working behind a line that returns four starters.
Kenny Willekes: Led the Big Ten with 20.5 tackles for a loss last season and the senior end will be counted on to join tackle Raequan Williams in creating plenty of havoc up front on a defensive line which returns intact from 2018. A 6-4, 262-pound senior, Willekes finished with a team-leading 8.5 sacks as well last season. Williams had a career-best 53 stops with 10.5 tackles for a loss.
The big number
1,000
It’s been four seasons since Michigan State last had a running back gain 1,000 yards in a season, a string that came after six Spartans topped that mark during an eight-year stretch. With four returning offensive linemen returning in front of Connor Heyward, Michigan State will work to regain some legs in its ground game this season.
Coach speak
“We bring back a defense, top 10 in the country in five different categories, so we’re excited about that opportunity. … My mindset and our mindset has always been we will only limit what we can dream on, we can only limit ourselves. Going to an away stadium will be tough. They’re all tough. Every game we play is a tough environment to play in. Home and away, we’ll get ready.’’ – Mark Dantonio
2019 schedule
Aug. 30 – Tulsa
Sept. 7 – Western Michigan
Sept. 14 – Arizona State
Sept. 21 – at Northwestern
Sept. 28 – Indiana
Oct. 5 – at Ohio State
Oct. 12 – at Wisconsin
Oct. 26 – Penn State
Nov. 9 – Illinois
Nov. 16 – at Michigan
Nov. 23 – at Rutgers
Nov. 30 – Maryland
Numerology
Where Michigan State ranked in the Big Ten in 2018:
Scoring offense: 18.7 (13th)
Rushing offense: 124.8 (13th)
Passing offense: 217.2 (Eighth)
Total offense: 303.2 (13th)
Scoring defense: 17.2 (First)
Rushing defense: 77.9 (First)
Passing defense: 225.2 (Eighth)
Total defense: 303.1 (Third)
Trends
The Spartans’ record over the last five years:
2014: 11-2
2015: 12-2
2016: 3-9
2017: 10-3
2018: 7-6
Eye on Iowa
All-time series
Iowa 23, Michigan State 22, Ties 2
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes
2011: Michigan State 37, Iowa 21
2012: Iowa 19, Michigan State 16 (2 OT)
2013: Michigan State 26, Iowa 14
2015: Michigan State 16, Iowa 13, Big Ten championship game
2017: Michigan State 17, Iowa 10