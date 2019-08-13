{{featured_button_text}}
Michigan Patterson Football

FILE: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, puts an arm around  quarterback Shea Patterson after defeating Indiana 31-20 last week. The Wolverines gear up to play Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus.

(Third in a series about the upcoming Big Ten football season)

Coach: Jim Harbaugh, 38-14 entering fifth season at Michigan, 96-41 entering 12th season overall

2018 record: 10-3, 8-1 Big Ten (tied for first, East), lost to Florida 41-15 in the Peach Bowl

Offensive starters returning (8): LG Ben Bredeson, WR Nico Collins, TE Sean McKeon, RG Michael Onwenu, QB Shea Patterson, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, RG Cesar Ruiz, LT John Runyan

Defensive starters returning (5): LB Devin Gil, CB Lavert Hill, LB Khaleke Hudson, DT Carlo Kemp, S Josh Metellus

Specialists returning (3): P Will Hart, PK Jake Moody, PK Quinn Nordin

Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Chris Evans 81-432; Passing, Shea Patterson 210-325-7-2,600-22; Receiving, Donovan Peoples-Jones 47-612; Tackles, Josh Ross 61; Interceptions, Josh Metellus 3

Three Wolverines to watch

Lavert Hill: A two-time all-Big Ten selection at cornerback, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior is being counted on to join safety Josh Metellus in leading a defense which must replace four NFL draft picks. Opponents have typically avoided throwing Hill’s way. He broke up five passes and intercepted a sixth last season.

Shea Patterson: Will be at the controls of an offense that underwent an offseason overhaul following the hiring of former Alabama co-offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. The Wolverines hope to pick up the pace and use the abilities of their 6-2, 205-pound senior quarterback and a group of four returning offensive linemen to make it happen. Patterson completed 64.6 percent of his 325 passes last season, throwing for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Donovan Peoples-Jones: The junior wide receiver caught 47 passes for 612 yards and eight touchdowns a year ago in a run-heavy offense. With Michigan working to open things up a bit offensively, Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins both factor heavily into the Wolverines’ plans despite missing time in the spring with injuries. Collins, a junior, caught 38 passes for 632 yards last season.

The big number

1

Number of times Michigan has beaten rival Ohio State since 2003, including a string of four consecutive losses in the series under coach Jim Harbaugh. The Buckeyes put 62 points on the board a year ago against the Wolverines, among the reasons Harbaugh opted to make multiple staff changes during the offseason.

Coach speak

“I feel like our team is in a really good place. We’re a young, enthusiastic team with players with a lot of good experience. I feel really good about our coaching staff and like I said, I feel like it’s good, it’s tight and we’re proceeding on a daily basis to make it even tighter and even better.’’ – Jim Harbaugh

2019 schedule

Aug. 31 – Middle Tennessee

Sept. 7 – Army

Sept. 21 – at Wisconsin

Sept. 28 – Rutgers

Oct. 5 – Iowa

Oct. 12 – at Illinois

Oct. 19 – at Penn State

Oct. 26 – Notre Dame

Nov. 2 – at Maryland

Nov. 16 – Michigan State

Nov. 23 – at Indiana

Nov. 30 – Ohio State

Numerology

Where Michigan ranked in the Big Ten in 2018:

Scoring offense: 35.2 (Second)

Rushing offense: 203.8 (Sixth)

Passing offense: 215.7 (Ninth)

Total offense: 419.5 (Sixth)

Scoring defense: 19.4 (Third)

Rushing defense: 127.4 (Third)

Passing defense: 147.8 (First)

Total defense: 275.2 (First)

Trends

The Wolverines’ record over the last five years:

2014: 5-7

2015: 10-3

2016: 10-3

2017: 8-5

2018: 10-3

Eye on Iowa

All-time series

Michigan 41, Iowa 15, Ties 4

Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes

2010: Iowa 38, Michigan 28

2011: Iowa 24, Michigan 16

2012: Michigan 42, Iowa 17

2013: Iowa 24, Michigan 21

2016: Iowa 14, Michigan 13

