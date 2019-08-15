(Fifth in a series looking at the upcoming Big Ten football season)
Coach: Ryan Day, 3-0 entering first full season at Ohio State and overall
2018 record: 13-1, 8-1 Big Ten (tied for first, East), beat Washington 28-23 in the Rose Bowl
Offensive starters returning (4): WR Austin Mack, LT Thayer Munford, TE Luke Farrell, RB J.K. Dobbins
Defensive starters returning (9): DE Jonathan Cooper, DE Chase Young, DT Robert Landers, LB Malik Harrison, LB Tuf Borland, LB Pete Werner, S Jordan Fuller, S Brendon White, CB Damon Arnette
Specialists returning (2): K/KO Blake Haubeil, P Drue Chrisman
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, J.K. Dobbins 230-1,053; Passing, None; Receiving, KJ Hill 70-885; Tackles, Jordan Fuller 81, Malik Harrison 81; Interceptions, Shaun Wade 3
Three Buckeyes to watch
J.K. Dobbins: The 5-foot-10, 217-pound junior running back is preparing for an expanded role this season after sharing the load with Mike Weber a year ago. Dobbins rushed for 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago as part of the Big Ten’s most productive offense. He’ll be working behind an offensive line that will include four first-year starters.
Justin Fields: The Georgia transfer steps into the quarterback role filled by Dwayne Haskins a year ago. The 6-3, 223-pound sophomore had minimal action last season with the Bulldogs, completing 27-of-39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns. He arrives in Columbus with a solid group of returning receivers in K.J. Hill, Austin Mack and Chris Olave.
Chase Young: The latest in a long line of talented Buckeye defensive ends, the 6-5, 265-pound junior blends strength and athleticism. He recorded 10.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for a loss last season and is among three returning starters on a front four which figures to be among the strengths of the Ohio State defense.
The big number
2
Former Michigan assistants who joined new coach Ryan Day’s staff on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive coordinator Greg Mattison and linebackers coach Al Washington have already added a wrinkle in creating the “bullet’’ position, the Buckeyes’ take on a hybrid linebacker/safety role.
Coach speak
“I’ve talked to our guys about the expectations at Ohio State. They couldn’t be higher year in and year out. We know that, but if we focus on that we can get distracted because it really doesn’t matter. In the end what matters is if we win the game and the only thing that’s going to help us do that is to get better day in and day out and to focus on right now. That’s where our focus is at, on today.’’ – Ryan Day
2019 schedule
Aug. 31 – Florida Atlantic
Sept. 7 – Cincinnati
Sept. 14 – at Indiana
Sept. 21 – Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 28 – at Nebraska
Oct. 5 – Michigan State
Oct. 18 – at Northwestern
Oct. 26 – Wisconsin
Nov. 9 – Maryland
Nov. 16 – at Rutgers
Nov. 23 – Penn State
Nov. 30 – at Michigan
Numerology
Where Ohio State ranked in the Big Ten in 2018:
Scoring offense: 42.4 (First)
Rushing offense: 171.3 (Seventh)
Passing offense: 364.3 (First)
Total offense: 535.6 (First)
Scoring defense: 25.5 (Seventh)
Rushing defense: 158.2 (Sixth)
Passing defense: 245.2 (11th)
Total defense: 403.4 (10th)
Trends
The Buckeyes’ record over the last five years:
2014: 14-1
2015: 12-1
2016: 11-2
2017: 12-2
2018: 13-1
Eye on Iowa
All-time series
Ohio State 47, Iowa 15, Ties 3
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes
2006: Ohio State 38, Iowa 17
2009: Ohio State 27, Iowa 24 (OT)
2010: Ohio State 20, Iowa 17
2013: Ohio State 34, Iowa 24
2017: Iowa 55, Ohio State 24