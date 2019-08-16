(Sixth in a series looking at the upcoming Big Ten football season)
Coach: James Franklin, 45-21 entering sixth season at Penn State, 69-36 entering ninth season overall
2018 record: 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten (third, East), lost to Kentucky 27-24 in the Citrus Bowl
Offensive starters returning (5): OL Steven Gonzalez, OL Michal Menet, OL Will Fries, TE Pat Freiermuth, WR KJ Hamler
Defensive starters returning (6): DT Robert Windsor, DL Yetur Gross-Matos, LB Cam Brown, LB Jan Johnson, S Garrett Taylor, CB John Reid
Specialists returning (3): P Blake Gillikin, PK Rafael Checa, PK Jake Pinegar
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Ricky Slade 45-257; Passing, Sean Clifford 5-7-0-195-2; Receiving, KJ Hamler 42-754; Tackles, Micah Parsons 83; Interceptions, Garrett Taylor 3
Three Nittany Lions to watch
Yetur Gross-Matos: The 6-foot-5, 265-pound junior is among a strong group of defensive ends taking the field for Big Ten teams this season. He finished with 20 tackles for a loss and eight sacks a year ago. The returning first-team all-Big Ten selection is among six returning starters on a defense which led the nation in sacks a year ago, averaging 3.62 per game.
KJ Hamler: The wide receiver joins tight end Pat Freiermuth as the only skill players returning on the Penn State offense. The 5-9, 168-pound sophomore gained 1,417 all-purpose yards last season. Expected to be a primary target of new quarterback Sean Clifford, he caught 42 passes for 754 yards and five touchdowns last season in addition to ranking among the Big Ten’s top kick returners with an average of 26.2 yards per return.
Micah Parsons: The only sophomore to fill a starting spot on the Nittany Lions’ preseason defensive depth chart thrived as a newcomer at the position a year ago. The 6-3, 243-pound linebacker led Penn State with 83 tackles a year ago while becoming the first freshman in school history to lead the program in tackles.
The big number
12
Penn State players who left the program following the end of the 2018 season, a group that included prospective starting quarterback Tommy Stevens. The situation has left the Nittany Lions as a young football team. Sophomores and freshmen make up 70 percent of the roster, the first filled exclusively with players recruited by James Franklin and his staff.
Coach speak
“We probably have more question marks this year than we’ve had over the last couple of years. Obviously when you lose a quarterback who has played as much as football as Trace McSorley has played for us, that’s going to lead you off with some question marks going into the season. But, we are young and talented, probably the fastest football team I have been a part of in my nine years as a head football coach. So, we’re excited about having that speed and athleticism on the field.’’ – James Franklin
2019 schedule
Aug. 31 – Idaho
Sept. 7 – Buffalo
Sept. 14 – Pittsburgh
Sept. 27 – at Maryland
Oct. 5 – Purdue
Oct. 12 – at Iowa
Oct. 19 – Michigan
Oct. 26 – at Michigan State
Nov. 9 – at Minnesota
Nov. 16 – Indiana
Nov. 23 – at Ohio State
Nov. 30 – Rutgers
Numerology
Where Penn State ranked in the Big Ten in 2018:
Scoring offense: 33.8 (Third)
Rushing offense: 204.9 (Fifth)
Passing offense: 218.1 (Seventh)
Total offense: 423.0 (Fifth)
Scoring defense: 20.5 (Fourth)
Rushing defense: 169.0 (Eighth)
Passing defense: 181.5 (Third)
Total defense: 350.3 (Fifth)
Trends
The Nittany Lions’ record over the last five years:
2014: 7-6
2015: 7-6
2016: 11-3
2017: 11-2
2018: 9-4
Eye on Iowa
All-time series
Penn State 16, Iowa 12
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes
2011: Penn State 13, Iowa 3
2012: Penn State 38, Iowa 14
2016: Penn State 41, Iowa 14
2017: Penn State 21, Iowa 19
2018: Penn State 30, Iowa 24