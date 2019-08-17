(Seventh in a series looking at the upcoming Big Ten football season)
Coach: Chris Ash, 7-29 entering fourth season at Rutgers and overall
2018 record: 1-11, 0-9 Big Ten (seventh, East)
Offensive starters returning (8): OL Zach Venesky, OL Michael Maietti, OL Kamaal Seymour, QB Artur Sitkowski, RB Raheem Blackshear, WR Bo Melton, WR Shameen Jones, TE Daevon Robinson
Defensive starters returning (5): DL Julius Turner, DL Elorm Lumor, LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams, DB Damon Hayes, DB Avery Young
Specialists returning (2): P Adam Korsak, PK Justin Davidovicz
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Raheem Blackshear 143-586; Passing, Artur Sitkowski 134-273-18-1,158-4; Receiving, Raheem Blackshear 44-367; Tackles, Avery Young 66; Interceptions, Damon Hayes 2
Three Scarlet Knights to watch
Raheem Blackshear: The most productive rusher and receiver on the Rutgers roster last season, the 5-foot-9, 192-pound junior running back carried 143 times for 586 yards and caught 44 passes for 367 yards last season. He’ll face internal competition from Isaiah Pacheco, who rushed for 551 yards a year ago, and from true freshmen Kay’Ron Adams and Aaron Young.
Drew Singleton: A Michigan transfer figures to start at linebacker for the Scarlet Knights, joining linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams and cornerback Avery Young as the leaders of the defense. The 6-2, 233-pound Singleton saw action in six games for the Wolverines a year ago and steps into a spot at weakside linebacker where Trevor Morris recorded 102 tackles last season.
Artur Sitkowski: The Scarlet Knights’ returning starting quarterback was picked off 18 times a year ago as a true freshman. The 6-5, 225-pound sophomore completed 134-of-273 passes a year ago, collecting just four touchdown passes and covering 1,158 yards. He will work behind a line that returns two starters, a group led by senior tackle Kamaal Seymour.
The big number
12
The Scarlet Knights enter the 2019 season with losses in their last dozen games against Big Ten teams dating to a 31-24 win over Maryland in 2017, when Rutgers won the only three league games it has won under coach Chris Ash during a four-game stretch.
Coach speak
“When you go 1-11, things are difficult. I own it, and the good thing is that we control our future. We’re the ones who determine whether we’re going to stay there or move forward and I’m excited about this football team, the way they’ve responded and worked. I think we have the best chemistry, the best leadership that we’ve had.’’ – Chris Ash
2019 schedule
Aug. 30 – Massachusetts
Sept. 7 – at Iowa
Sept. 21 – Boston College
Sept. 28 – at Michigan
Oct. 5 – Maryland
Oct. 12 – at Indiana
Oct. 19 – Minnesota
Oct. 26 – Liberty
Nov. 2 – at Illinois
Nov. 16 – Ohio State
Nov. 23 – Michigan State
Nov. 30 – at Penn State
Numerology
Where Rutgers ranked in the Big Ten in 2018:
Scoring offense: 13.5 (14th)
Rushing offense: 134.1 (12th)
Passing offense: 132.2 (14th)
Total offense: 206.3 (14th)
Scoring defense: 31.4 (13th)
Rushing defense: 214.8 (13th)
Passing defense: 186.7 (Fourth)
Total defense: 401.5 (Ninth)
Trends
The Scarlet Knights’ record over the last five years:
2014: 8-5
2015: 4-8
2016: 2-10
2017; 4-8
2018: 1-11
Eye on Iowa
All-time series
Iowa 1, Rutgers 0
Record in the only previous game vs. the Hawkeyes
2016: Iowa 14, Rutgers 7