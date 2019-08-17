{{featured_button_text}}
Rutgers Illinois Football

FILE: Rutgers running back Gus Edwards dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter of Saturday's game against Illinois.

(Seventh in a series looking at the upcoming Big Ten football season)

Coach: Chris Ash, 7-29 entering fourth season at Rutgers and overall

2018 record: 1-11, 0-9 Big Ten (seventh, East)

Offensive starters returning (8): OL Zach Venesky, OL Michael Maietti, OL Kamaal Seymour, QB Artur Sitkowski, RB Raheem Blackshear, WR Bo Melton, WR Shameen Jones, TE Daevon Robinson

Defensive starters returning (5): DL Julius Turner, DL Elorm Lumor, LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams, DB Damon Hayes, DB Avery Young 

Specialists returning (2): P Adam Korsak, PK Justin Davidovicz

Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Raheem Blackshear 143-586; Passing, Artur Sitkowski 134-273-18-1,158-4; Receiving, Raheem Blackshear 44-367; Tackles, Avery Young 66; Interceptions, Damon Hayes 2

Three Scarlet Knights to watch

Raheem Blackshear: The most productive rusher and receiver on the Rutgers roster last season, the 5-foot-9, 192-pound junior running back carried 143 times for 586 yards and caught 44 passes for 367 yards last season. He’ll face internal competition from Isaiah Pacheco, who rushed for 551 yards a year ago, and from true freshmen Kay’Ron Adams and Aaron Young.

Drew Singleton: A Michigan transfer figures to start at linebacker for the Scarlet Knights, joining linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams and cornerback Avery Young as the leaders of the defense. The 6-2, 233-pound Singleton saw action in six games for the Wolverines a year ago and steps into a spot at weakside linebacker where Trevor Morris recorded 102 tackles last season.

Artur Sitkowski: The Scarlet Knights’ returning starting quarterback was picked off 18 times a year ago as a true freshman. The 6-5, 225-pound sophomore completed 134-of-273 passes a year ago, collecting just four touchdown passes and covering 1,158 yards. He will work behind a line that returns two starters, a group led by senior tackle Kamaal Seymour.

The big number

12

The Scarlet Knights enter the 2019 season with losses in their last dozen games against Big Ten teams dating to a 31-24 win over Maryland in 2017, when Rutgers won the only three league games it has won under coach Chris Ash during a four-game stretch.

Coach speak

“When you go 1-11, things are difficult. I own it, and the good thing is that we control our future. We’re the ones who determine whether we’re going to stay there or move forward and I’m excited about this football team, the way they’ve responded and worked. I think we have the best chemistry, the best leadership  that we’ve had.’’ – Chris Ash

2019 schedule

Aug. 30 – Massachusetts

Sept. 7 – at Iowa

Sept. 21 – Boston College

Sept. 28 – at Michigan

Oct. 5 – Maryland

Oct. 12 – at Indiana

Oct. 19 – Minnesota

Oct. 26 – Liberty

Nov. 2 – at Illinois

Nov. 16 – Ohio State

Nov. 23 – Michigan State

Nov. 30 – at Penn State

Numerology

Where Rutgers ranked in the Big Ten in 2018:

Scoring offense: 13.5 (14th)

Rushing offense: 134.1 (12th)

Passing offense: 132.2 (14th)

Total offense: 206.3 (14th)

Scoring defense: 31.4 (13th)

Rushing defense: 214.8 (13th)

Passing defense: 186.7 (Fourth)

Total defense: 401.5 (Ninth)

Trends

The Scarlet Knights’ record over the last five years:

2014: 8-5

2015: 4-8

2016: 2-10

2017; 4-8

2018: 1-11

Eye on Iowa

All-time series

Iowa 1, Rutgers 0

Record in the only previous game vs. the Hawkeyes

2016: Iowa 14, Rutgers 7

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags