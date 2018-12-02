IOWA CITY — This was an inside job.
After back-to-back losses, the Iowa women's basketball team leaned on its interior game to get back in the win column Sunday afternoon.
The 14th-ranked Hawkeyes outscored Robert Morris by 20 points over the final 10 minutes for a 92-63 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Megan Gustafson finished with a game-high 32 points and 12 rebounds. Hannah Stewart collected 16 points and nine boards while Makenzie Meyer finished with 12.
Iowa's frontcourt of Gustafson, Stewart and reserve Monika Czinano were a combined 23 of 27 from the field. The Hawkeyes (5-2) had an overwhelming 56-20 advantage in the paint.
Even so, Iowa led only by four points midway through the third period. The Hawkeyes closed the game on a 36-11 flurry, including 25-5 in the fourth. Iowa outrebounded its opponent from the Colonial Conference, 39-15, and had 28 assists on its 36 made field goals.
Nneka Ezeigbo led four Robert Morris (1-6) players in double figures with 13 points.
Iowa plays host to in-state rival Iowa State on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Iowa State 91, Arkansas 82: Bridget Carleton tallied 24 points and hauled in 11 rebounds as No. 23 Iowa State knocked off Arkansas on Sunday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Hilton Coliseum.
Sophomore Kristin Scott came off the bench to record 21 points in 24 minutes for the Cyclones (6-1). She also pulled down seven rebounds and had a pair of blocked shots.
Iowa State closed the first half on a 10-2 run to take a 37-33 lead. The margin swelled to 14 points by the start of the fourth quarter. Arkansas (5-3) rallied, but never could draw closer than three points.