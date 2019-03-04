Jim Delany, a commissioner who has overseen the growth of the Big Ten Conference for the past three decades, step away from that role when his current contract ends next year.
The conference announced Monday that the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors has started a search process for a replacement for Delany, who will continue to lead the conference until June 30, 2020 when his current contract expires.
Northwestern University president Morton Schapiro, the chair of the Council of Presidents and Chancellors Executive Committee which will lead the search for a successor, saluted the "extraordinary impact'' Delany has had on the conference, its institutions, students and coaches since 1989.
"He has been a forward-thinking, collaborative and decisive leader in every aspect of conference proceedings,'' Schapiro said in a statement announcing the change in leadership.
During his tenure, Delany has overseen the growth of the conference from 10 teams to 14 with the addition of Penn State, Nebraska and most recently, Maryland and Rutgers.
His work in the creation of the Big Ten Network has led to additional revenue streams for conference institutions, part of media rights deals which now generate in excess of $51 million annually for each Big Ten institution.
Delany thanked his colleagues for their roles within what he labeled "the Big Ten team,'' calling it "an amazing opportunity to serve and lead these preeminent institutions, presidents, administrators, coaches and students.''
The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors executive committee has retained the services of Korn Ferry to assist in its search for a successor.