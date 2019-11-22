Durable Stanley prepares for final Kinnick game

The Iowa coach said every quarterback who has started during his tenure has brought something different to program and from the days before his first start in the 2017 season opener against Wyoming until now, he has encouraged Stanley to grow.

"Nate’s biggest challenge to this day, and I’ll say probably until he’s done playing, is that he is such a perfectionist," Ferentz said.

"He puts a lot of pressure on himself. That’s one of the reasons he is so good and has been so good in almost everything he has done academically, athletically. But, there comes a point, too, where you hope it’s a little fun and you get the chance to enjoy the moment."

Stanley plans to take a little time to do just that today.

"I don’t take it for granted," he said. "Whenever you have the opportunity to be part of something that is bigger than yourself, you need to appreciate it. It’s why I came to Iowa, the culture of the program and all of things beyond football that is about."

He expects to look around a bit as he greets his parents at midfield, one of 19 seniors who will be honored before the start of 19th-ranked Iowa’s final home game.

"It’s going to be a special day," Stanley said.