If it seems as though it has been nearly three months since Kevin Warren was named as the next commissioner of the Big Ten, it’s because … well, it has been.
And Warren still has not started working for the league officially. It will be another four months before he gets a chance to solo as commissioner of the conference. He will begin work on Sept. 16 and then go through a 3½-month transition period before Jim Delaney retires on Jan. 1.
We can already tell that Warren is going to be a breath of fresh air.
He is highly intelligent and professional, just as his predecessor was, but he showed more personality and humanity in his opening news conference than Delany has in 30 years in the position.
Warren got emotional several times during his opening remarks when he was first introduced. He had tears in his eyes as he spoke about the influence of his parents and also when talking about an incident in which he was struck by a car at the age of 11.
He was placed in a full body cast following that accident and was told he’d be lucky if he ever walked again, let alone play any kind of sports. He received a $30,000 settlement from the mishap, used $11,000 of it to build a pool in the backyard and used swimming as a way to resurrect his body. He ended up playing basketball at the University of Pennsylvania and Grand Canyon University.
It’s the sort of personal story you’d never hear from Delany. Warren appears to be a real, live human being instead of some sort of corporate, legalese-speaking robot.
***
By the way, Warren was a college teammate of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery at Penn for one season (1981-82). It was McCaffery’s senior year and Warren was a freshman.
That should make things interesting the next time Fran jumps down the throat of one of the league’s officials and incurs some sort of suspension.
***
One more piece of evidence that former Davenport resident Roger Craig belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: USA Today recently came out with its list of the top 100 teams in the first 100 years of the NFL and teams that included Craig as one of their featured weapons came in second and fourth on the list.
The 1984 San Francisco 49ers were second and the 1989 Niners were fourth.
Craig had 649 yards rushing and 675 yards receiving as a second-year pro in 1984 and 1,054 rushing, 473 receiving in 1989. And he was even better in the seasons in between those two years. He probably was the best running back in the NFL in 1985 and 1988.
***
No. 1 on the USA Today top 100 list: The 1985 Chicago Bears. While most of us readily concur with that ranking, it undoubtedly irks members of the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who are the only team to go all the way through the season without losing.
Those Dolphins were fifth on the list. The 1962 Green Bay Packers were third.
There would appear to be a bit of a reverse recency bias in the selections. The only 21st century team in USA Today’s top 16 is the 2013 Seattle Seahawks at No. 12.
***
You may have heard that long-time Quad-City Times Bix 7 favorite Meb Keflezighi has moved. After living in the San Diego area for almost 32 years following his family’s arrival in this county from Eritrea, he has moved to Tampa, Florida.
Meb’s wife, Yordanos, was originally from Tampa and her family is there. It also is where the couple began dating in 2004.
Their first date was at an Olive Garden in Tampa. Meb presented Yordanos with a bouquet of flowers he had been given on the awards stand when he won the silver medal in the Athens Olympics only a few days earlier. They’ve been together ever since.
***
The Iowa Cubs must love what this is doing for them at the box office.
For much of the past week, they have had a roster that includes Ben Zobrist, Daniel Descalso, Albert Almora and David Bote. The Detroit Tigers don’t have that many established MLB players in their lineup.