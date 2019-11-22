Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Illinois can do to have success in Saturday's 11 a.m. game at Kinnick Stadium:
Illinois (6-4, 4-3)
1. Establish the run
Much like Iowa, the offensive approach coordinator Rod Smith brought to Illinois a year ago is rooted in building off a strong foundation on the ground.
Working behind an offensive line which returned four starters from a year ago and had the same front five in every game this season, Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown are bringing some consistency to the Fighting Illini ground game.
Unlike a year ago when Iowa steamrolled Illinois 63-0, Corbin is healthy. He has averaged 6.6 yards per carry during his career, fourth among active backs in the Football Bowl Subdivision who have rushed for over 2,000 yards.
He's averaging 67.3 yards per game this season, but has been able to share the workload with Brown. Returning from a pair of ACL surgeries, Brown averages 46.1 yards per game.
2. Do what you do
Illinois has built its 6-4 record this season with an aggressive, game-changing approach on defense.
The Fighting Illini have turned turning teams over into an art form, leading the nation with six defensive touchdowns, 26 turnovers gained, 17 forced fumbles, 16 fumble recoveries and a turnover margin of plus-1.40.
In Big Ten play, Illinois has forced at least two turnovers in each of its seven games and has totaled 20 turnovers, four more than any other Big Ten team.
Illinois has helped itself with 10 interceptions, but the 16 fumble recoveries are the eye-opening difference and are seven more than any other team in the Big Ten.
In its 24-23 win over Wisconsin, the Illini turned the Badgers over three times.
In rallying from a 25-point deficit to win 37-34 at Michigan State, Illinois turned the Spartans over four times.
Led by the work of linebackers Jake Hansen and Dele Harding, the Illini have answered when opportunity has risen.
Hansen leads the nation with seven forced fumbles and ranks fourth behind teammate Stanley Green with three fumble recoveries this season.
Harding is second in the Football Bowl Subdivision with an average of 12 tackles per game.
3. Never say never
Graduate transfer quarterback Brandon Peters has thrown for 689 yards, six touchdowns and has been intercepted just once during Illinois' ongoing four-game win streak.
One of five graduate transfers impacting things for Illinois this season, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound junior has led the Fighting Illini on a pair of game-winning drives in the final minutes of play.
Against Wisconsin, it was a 9-play, 32-yard drive which resulted in a 39-yard James McCourt field goal.
Three weeks later at Michigan State, Peters led the Illini on a 13-play, 75-yard march which resulted in a game-deciding touchdown.
In both games, Illinois overcame double-digit deficits.
4. Get a leg up
Junior kicker James McCourt has been a difference maker this season for the Fighting Illini.
The junior from perennial Florida prep power St. Thomas Aquinas has connected on 9-of-13 field goal tries this season but has displayed a powerful leg.
McCourt is one of three kickers in the Football Bowl Subdivision with three field goals of 50 yards or more this season and he is the only one who is perfect in three attempts.
His work includes converting on a 57-yard field goal in a loss to Eastern Michigan.
Iowa (7-3, 4-3)
1. Establish the run
Tyler Goodson brought some good to the Iowa rushing attack when he made his first career start last week against Minnesota.
The true freshman ran for a game-high 94 yards on 13 carries, an effort which will likely lead to another starting opportunity for the fifth true freshman back to start for Iowa during Kirk Ferentz's 21 seasons.
Mekhi Sargent, who tore through the Illini defense for 121 yards on 17 carries last season, and Toren Young remain in the mix in the Hawkeyes' approach on the ground as well.
All three backs have had their moments. Each has rushed at least 70 times this season and all three have gained between 400-500 yards for the Hawkeyes.
Sargent continues to lead that group with 482 yards on 108 carries.
2. Hold onto the ball
When it comes to turnover margin against Big Ten opponents, Iowa is tied for fifth in the conference.
Against an opponent that has doubled the Hawkeyes' 10 takeaways in league play, ball security will be a priority this week for Iowa.
The Hawkeyes have lost just nine turnovers this season, but eight have come in conference play including three fumbles and five picks.
Quarterback Nate Stanley ranks fourth in the Big Ten in passing yards against conference foes, averaging 228.9 yards, but is eighth in the Big Ten in pass efficiency at 127.5.
Iowa will need a consistent and clean effort not only from Stanley, but from its offense.
3. Defend the run
The return of Kristian Welch at middle linebacker shouldn't be discounted here.
The senior came back after missing three games and led Iowa with a dozen tackles last week against Minnesota and more importantly, helped the Hawkeyes limit the previously-unbeaten Golden Gophers to a season-low 63 yards on the ground.
Looking to add to a collection seven games where Iowa has held its opponent under 100 yards on the ground -- each of the Hawkeyes' seven wins this season -- that is the type of work Iowa will need against Illinois.
4. Savor the Swarm
Iowa will honor 19 seniors prior to the final home game of their collegiate careers on Saturday.
Senior Day has been a bit of a mixed bag for the Hawkeyes during Kirk Ferentz's 21-year tenure. Iowa is 12-8 in Senior Day games during his time as the Hawkeyes' head coach.
This year's senior class has compiled a 19-8 record at Kinnick Stadium, part of a 32-17 record overall as they prepare for one final Swarm in Iowa jerseys.