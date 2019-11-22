Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini

In Big Ten play, Illinois has forced at least two turnovers in each of its seven games and has totaled 20 turnovers, four more than any other Big Ten team.

Illinois has helped itself with 10 interceptions, but the 16 fumble recoveries are the eye-opening difference and are seven more than any other team in the Big Ten.

In its 24-23 win over Wisconsin, the Illini turned the Badgers over three times.

In rallying from a 25-point deficit to win 37-34 at Michigan State, Illinois turned the Spartans over four times.

Led by the work of linebackers Jake Hansen and Dele Harding, the Illini have answered when opportunity has risen.

Hansen leads the nation with seven forced fumbles and ranks fourth behind teammate Stanley Green with three fumble recoveries this season.

Harding is second in the Football Bowl Subdivision with an average of 12 tackles per game.

3. Never say never

Graduate transfer quarterback Brandon Peters has thrown for 689 yards, six touchdowns and has been intercepted just once during Illinois' ongoing four-game win streak.