Hawkeye 10@10: A rainy practice

It never rains in southern California?
Forget that idea.
The Hawkeyes spent the day Monday practicing in rainy conditions that are expected to persist throughout the week in San Diego, where the Hawkeye 10@10 is tracking down your daily dose of Hawkeye news and notes.
here is today's Hawkeye 10@10:
1. In a perfect world, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz would like Iowa to run the ball about 70 percent of the time.
His reasoning?
“That would mean we were winning all the time and were in control of the game,’’ Ferentz said Monday following the Hawkeyes’ Holiday Bowl workout. “But, the reality is across a 12-game schedule it’s just not going to look like that.’’
2. For the first time since the middle of October, receiver Brandon Smith is practicing with the starting unit.
That’s a sign the junior has moved beyond the ankle injury that has kept him without a catch since recording 33 receptions in Iowa’s first seven games.
“He seems to be doing well,’’ coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Anything can happen between now and game time, but that’s encouraging.’’
3. A couple of Hawkeyes suffered minor ankle injuries during a Sunday workout at Mesa College, where Iowa is working out on natural grass this week.
Not naming names, coach Kirk Ferentz said the injuries don’t appear to be serious enough to keep anyone out of Friday’s 7 p.m. game.
4. The competitive part of things will come in the spring when Iowa determines who will replace Nate Stanley under center, but his back up has progressed nicely this season.
Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said Spencer Petras has improved to the point where coaches have confidence if he would need to step in for Stanley.
That almost happened at Nebraska when Stanley turned an ankle.
“We were ready to move on if we needed to,’’ Ferentz said Monday. “We were going through the calls together. There was nothing that wasn’t going to be on the menu.’’
5. Both Iowa and USC have legitimate threats in the kick return game.
The Trojans’ Velus Jones Jr. averages 24.5 yards per return, ranking 25th in the country.
Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette is averaging 25.8 yards with 14 returns this season. He moved onto the Big Ten’s career list with his work against Nebraska and his average of 28.6 yards over 40 career returns is the second-best average in Big Ten history.
6. USC has had 10 letterwinners from the state of Iowa in its history.
The first was tackle Clarke DeGroot of Humboldt from 1924-26 and the most recent was offensive guard Joel Crisman of Grundy Center between 1990-93.
7. Jaleel Johnson finished with one tackle for Minnesota on Monday night NFL football.
He was the only former Hawkeye to record any statistics in Green Bay’s win over the Vikings.
8. There is a little more than football on the schedule for the Hawkeyes and Trojans the next two days.
Both teams are scheduled to visit the United States Naval ship the USS Theodore Roosevelt today.
On Wednesday, Iowa players will be visiting the San Diego Zoo while USC players have an outing to Sea World on their schedule.
9. Iowa’s record against Pac-12 programs in bowl games is pretty pedestrian.
The Hawkeyes are 3-7 all-time against the conference in postseason play, most recently taking the field against Stanford in the 2016 Rose Bowl.
The Cardinal won that game 45-16.
Iowa’s last win over a Pac-12 team in a bowl game came in 1995, when the Hawkeyes beat Washington 38-18 in the Sun Bowl.
10. This won’t be the first time Iowa and USC have played on Friday.
A regular-season game between the two teams in 1950 was played on a Friday night at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.
The Hawkeyes upset the 12th-ranked Trojans 20-14 in that game