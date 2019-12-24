Hawkeye 10@10: A rainy practice

3. A couple of Hawkeyes suffered minor ankle injuries during a Sunday workout at Mesa College, where Iowa is working out on natural grass this week.

Not naming names, coach Kirk Ferentz said the injuries don’t appear to be serious enough to keep anyone out of Friday’s 7 p.m. game.

4. The competitive part of things will come in the spring when Iowa determines who will replace Nate Stanley under center, but his back up has progressed nicely this season.

Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said Spencer Petras has improved to the point where coaches have confidence if he would need to step in for Stanley.

That almost happened at Nebraska when Stanley turned an ankle.

“We were ready to move on if we needed to,’’ Ferentz said Monday. “We were going through the calls together. There was nothing that wasn’t going to be on the menu.’’

5. Both Iowa and USC have legitimate threats in the kick return game.

The Trojans’ Velus Jones Jr. averages 24.5 yards per return, ranking 25th in the country.