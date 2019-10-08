From making moves on opposing quarterbacks to making moves on the depth chart and in the NFL, there are plenty of movement involved in today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
That, along with Iowa plans to honor a former Hawkeye, are all part of today’s daily dose of Iowa news and notes, delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. A.J. Epenesa recorded his second sack of the season during the first half of Saturday’s loss at Michigan.
The junior dropped Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson for an eight-yard loss, joining Chauncey Golston in sacking Patterson.
“It’s just the product of hard work and getting after it,’’ Epenesa said. “I was given the opportunity with some one-on-ones. Whenever someone gives me one-on-ones, my goal is to make them pay for giving a one-on-one to me.’’
Iowa now has seven sacks on the season and Epenesa is the first Hawkeye to record two sacks this season.
2. There are a handful of changes on the Iowa depth chart for Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game against Penn State, most related to the return of Alaric Jackson as the starting left tackle on the offensive line.
Back from a knee sprain, the junior’s return to action moves Tristan Wirfs to the starting right tackle spot, positions Mark Kallenberger as the back-up left tackle, Cody Ince as the back-up left guard and Levi Paulsen as the back-up at right guard.
Elsewhere, Tyler Goodson’s progress has seen the true freshman move into the No. 3 slot at running back behind Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young.
On defense, redshirt freshman Seth Benson is now listed behind Djimon Colbert at a linebacker spot and now healthy, Julius Brents is now listed as the second team left cornerback behind Michael Ojemudia.
3. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh labeled the Wolverines’ work against Iowa on Saturday “a defensive masterpiece, crediting the plan put together by defensive coordinator Don Brown.
“They were very well prepared,’’ Harbaugh said. “Player-wise, it was just very obvious from play one to the last play of the game that everybody was hustling and running and playing with great effort.’’
4. When Iowa did get close to the end zone Saturday at Michigan, it targeted former Wolverine Oliver Martin.
Ambry Thomas’ tight coverage of Martin in the end zone on a third-and-goal play from the Michigan 4-yard line led to an incompletion and forced the Hawkeyes to settle for a 22-yard Keith Duncan field goal.
The kick ended a 61-yard drive, the only drive Iowa manufactured that was longer than 39 yards in the game.
5. Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was named Monday as the Big Ten defensive player of the week for his work against Iowa.
The sophomore defensive end recorded six tackles, including a career-high 2.5 tackles for a loss and one sack in the Wolverines’ win.
He also forced one fumble and broke up a pass in the 10-3 victory.
Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor was named the Big Ten offensive player of the week, matching a school single-game record with five touchdowns in the Badgers’ win over Kent State.
You have free articles remaining.
Taylor carried the ball 19 times for 186 yards and ran for four scores. He also collected a touchdown on three receptions for 29 yards.
Maryland’s Javon Leake was named the special teams player of the week after returning the second half kickoff 100 yards for a score in a win at Rutgers.
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was named the freshman of the week after catching seven passes for a career-high 123 yards in the Cornhuskers’ win over Northwestern.
His effort included a 32-yard catch in the final minute to set up Nebraska’s game-winning field goal.
6. Saturday’s loss at Michigan marked just the second time in 31 starts that Nate Stanley has thrown multiple interceptions.
Picked off three times by the Wolverines, the only other game Stanley was intercepted more than once came at Penn State last season when he was intercepted twice.
7. George Kittle made the most of his Monday night.
The former Hawkeye caught six passes for 70 yards and one touchdown and carried the ball for an 18-yard gain as the 49ers routed the Browns 31-3 in Monday night NFL action.
8. Linebacker Jay Higgins highlighted the work of future Hawkeyes at the prep level last weekend.
The Indianapolis Brebeuf linebacker recorded 13 solo tackles and was credited with 10 additional assisted tackles in a 21-14 win over Terre Haute South Vigo.
Higgins wasn’t alone in delivering strong contributions among players committed to the Iowa program.
Safety Reggie Bracy of St. Paul’s in Mobile, Alabama, finished with seven tackles in a win over Spanish Fort, defensive end Yahya Black of Marshall, Minnesota, recorded six tackles and 2.5 tackles for a loss in a win over Worthington and end Lukas Van Ness of Barrington, Illinois, had four tackles in a loss to Conant.
On offense, wide receiver Diante Vines of The Taft School in Connecticut caught passes for 101 yards and one touchdown, running back Gavin Williams of West Des Moines Dowling rushed for 56 yards on five carries in a win over Des Moines Lincoln and receiver A.J. Lawson of Decatur MacArthur in Illinois caught four passes for 70 yards in a loss to Chatham Glenwood.
On special teams in Kansas, offensive line recruit Mason Richman of Blue Valley blocked a field goal and a punt in a win over Blue Valley Northwest.
9. Television plans for Iowa’s Oct. 19 home game against Purdue were announced Monday.
The Hawkeyes’ homecoming game, previously announced for an 11 a.m. kickoff, will be televised by ESPN2.
10. Saturday’s game will be the annual America Needs Farmers Game at Iowa, recognizing the significance of the state’s largest industry.
Iowa will unveil its eighth ANF Wall of Honor selection today, celebrating former Hawkeyes who come from farm backgrounds.
Previous recipients who are recognized at the recently-renovated ANF plaza at Kinnick Stadium include Case Wiegmann in 2012, Jared DeVries in 2013, Bruce Nelson in 2014, Robert Gallery in 2015, Dallas Clark in 2016, Chad Greenway in 2017 and Aaron Kampman in 2018.
This year’s honoree will be introduced at a news conference in Iowa City this afternoon and be recognized during Saturday’s game against the Nittany Lions.