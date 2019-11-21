Hawkeyes work to take away Illini takeaway tendencies

Smith said his fourth-year program has experienced success because of the way his players have embraced its primary objectives.

"We run the football on the offensive side with an emphasis on ball security, and we work to take the ball away on defense," Smith said.

Illinois has forced at least two turnovers in each of its games against Big Ten competition this season, building a 4-3 record which matches Iowa’s conference start.

In those seven Big Ten games, the Fighting Illini have forced 20 turnovers, four more than any other team in the league.

"On defense, they play extremely hard, are very aggressive and will do what they can to get their hands on the football," Stanley said. "Until the play is over, that’s something we have to be ready for."

He expects to hear the words "ball security" a lot this week.

"That’s something we talk about all the time, but taking care of the ball is something we absolutely have to do this week," Stanley said. "We have to be smart and play the kind of football that we know we are capable of playing."

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over just nine times through their 7-3 start to the season, matching Ohio State for the fewest turnovers in the league.