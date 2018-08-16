Big Ten breakdown: Illinois
Coach: Lovie Smith, 5-19 entering third season at Illinois and overall
2017 record: 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten (seventh, West Division)
Offensive starters returning (7): WR Ricky Smalling, WR Mike Dudek, TE Louis Dorsey, OL Nick Allegretti, OL Alex Palczewski, OL Larry Boyd, OL Doug Kramer
Defensive starters returning (7): DE Bobby Roundtree, DT Tymir Oliver, DT Jamil Milan, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, LB Dele Harding, CB Nate Hobbs, S Bennett Williams
Specialists returning (2): PK Chase McLaughlin, P Blake Hayes
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Mike Epstein 57-346; Passing, Cam Thomas 28-66-5-375-0; Receiving, Ricky Smalling 31-510; Tackles, Del’Shawn Phillips 85; Interceptions, Bennett Williams 3
Starring roles
Mike Dudek: After missing two full seasons with torn anterior cruciate ligaments, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior returned to catch 24 passes last season and will be part of a solid group of receivers. He will be a big part of the plans of new offensive coordinator Rod Smith, who formerly worked with Rich Rodriguez at Arizona. Expect Illinois to force opponents to defend the width of the field more than in past seasons.
Mike Epstein: Saw action in only five games a year ago, but still managed to lead the Fighting Illini in rushing. Epstein averaged 6.1 yards per carry, gaining 346 yards on 57 carries. Now healthy, he joins a group of returning backs that includes Ra’Von Bonner, Dre Brown and Reggie Corbin.
Del’Shawn Phillips: Plays in the heart of a linebacking corps that is part of a young front seven, returning just three starters in a group that will work in front of a secondary which returns all four starters. Phillips, a 6-2, 220-pound senior, led the Fighting Illini with 85 tackles a year ago after arriving as a junior college transfer.
On the rise
Ricky Smalling: Was a late addition to the Fighting Illini training camp last season, but worked his way into the lineup as a wide receiver for 10 games and led Illinois with 510 receiving yards on 31 catches. His average of 16.5 yards per catch led Illinois last season.
Newbie
A.J. Bush: A graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback is currently battling incumbent Cam Thomas for the starting role in the Illini offense. Illinois is the fourth stop in Bush’s college career. He spent two seasons at Nebraska and spent one year at Iowa Western Community College before playing for the Hokies. The Georgia native played in five games as a back-up at Virginia Tech, completing 7-of-11 passes for 99 yards in addition to running for 135 yards.
The big number
15: Number of players who transferred following a 2017 season which saw Illinois go winless in Big Ten play for the first time in school history.
Coach speak
“When you start 15 true freshmen and one redshirt freshman (as Illinois did in 2017), it tells you where you are and what you’re doing with your program. That’s where we are. Those players got a lot of valuable experience last year. We’ve seen them get bigger, stronger, faster off the field and their football knowledge has grown quite a bit. Now, it’s time for year three to produce results.’’ – Lovie Smith, Illinois coach
2018 schedule
Sept. 1 – Kent State
Sept. 8 – Western Illinois
Sept. 15 – vs. South Florida at Chicago
Sept. 21 – Penn State
Oct. 6 – at Rutgers
Oct. 13 – Purdue*
Oct. 20 – at Wisconsin*
Oct. 27 – at Maryland
Nov. 3 – Minnesota*
Nov. 10 – at Nebraska*
Nov. 17 – Iowa*
Nov. 24 – at Northwestern*
* -- West Division game
Numerology
Where Illinois ranked in the Big Ten in 2017:
Scoring offense: 13.1 (14th)
Rushing offense: 104 (13th)
Passing offense: 173 (Ninth)
Totals offense: 277 (13th)
Scoring defense: 33.7 (12th)
Rushing defense: 230 (13th)
Passing defense: 184 (Fourth)
Total defense: 414 (11th)
Trends
The Fighting Illini’s record over the last five years:
2013: 4-8
2014: 6-7
2015: 5-7
2016: 3-9
2017: 2-10
Eye on Iowa
All-time series
Illinois 38, Iowa 33, Ties 2
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:
2008: Illinois 27, Iowa 24
2014: Iowa 30, Illinois 14
2015: Iowa 29, Illinois 20
2016: Iowa 28, Illinois 0
2017: Iowa 45, Illinois 16