CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — After Ayo Dosunmu buried his second 3-pointer in a span of 30 seconds that turned a tie game into a six-point Illinois lead with less than two minutes left, the Illini could sense an upset.
In the midst of his teammates celebrating around him, Dosunmu urged them to calm down — for the moment. He knew the game wasn't over. Michigan State is too good, too well-coached to lay down and accept its third straight loss.
But Illinois took lessons learned from heart-breaking losses earlier this season and closed out the game for a 79-74 upset of No. 9 Michigan State on Tuesday night. It's the first upset of a top-10 team since Feb. 7, 2013 when the Illini knocked off No. 1 Indiana. The win opened the gates for the Orange Krush student section to flood past the scorer's table and onto the court of the State Farm Center to celebrate.
"This was a big win," Dosunmu said, "against a top-10 team in the country at home. We were coming off what we're trying to get better at which is getting two big games in a row. It was great to have the monkey off our back in doing that. ... We believe in ourselves. We're trying to show everybody else what we believe in."
The celebration was officially on, and started when the buzzer hit zero and Trent Frazier raced to the scorer's table in front of the student section, leaned back and let out a roar, almost as if to usher the Krush onto the court. Dosunmu called the moment a "hooper's dream."
Dosunmu finished with a game-high 24 points, three steals and three assists to propel Illinois to the best win of head coach Brad Underwood's tenure. But his six points in 30 seconds to seal the upset were his biggest. It's a moment he's been preparing for his whole life. The final four minutes of the game are his time and he knows just how to rise to the occasion.
“I just try to be a closer," Dosunmu said of his late 3-pointers. "I feel like late game, the last four minutes, that’s really where I have to close out the game. I know my team is fighting and doing everything they can to win. It’s a collective effort but four minutes and under it’s time for me to close."
The second of Dosunmu's 3-pointers in the waning minutes wasn't necessarily drawn up as such. It was designed to make Michigan State's star Cassius Winston the defender with four fouls. But it was Dosunmu's moment and he cashed in.
“He’s a young man who is not afraid to take the shot and miss it," Underwood said. "There’s not a lot of guys who are willing to do that. He’s in the position now that, yeah, you ride that horse and you know he’s going to come through."
The Illini cruised through the first half behind a stellar defense, one that Underwood said was the best defensive performance of any team he's coached. But in the second half, Michigan State came sprinting back.
Illinois (8-15, 4-8) watched a 14-point lead dwindle away in the span of about 14 minutes. The offense went cold, more than eight minutes without a field goal. With the shot clock winding down to one second left and the Illini trailing by three points with 4 minutes, 15 seconds remaining, Dosunmu threaded a pass to Andres Feliz who hit the layup, got fouled and converted from the line to tie the game at 68-all.
But before Dosunmu's 3-point heroics and the game-sealing free throws, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood had a message for his team at a media timeout with 3:20 left in the game.
"This is why you came here," Underwood told his team during the timeout, "to be in these games, in these situations down the stretch and this is going to be a defining moment. This is when we're going to establish what we're about."
Illinois' defense had Michigan State (18-5, 9-3) out of sorts. The Spartans uncharacteristically threw the ball all over the court, turning it over 24 times that directly led to 28 Illinois points. Winston, who seems to always be the one to steady the ship for Michigan State, accounted for nine turnovers himself.
“The fans are great, Brad’s done a very good job and they play hard," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "I’ll give them half of ‘em, 12 or 14, but I’m not giving 28 up. That is just complete ridiculousness on our part."