Gary Wieneke, an East Moline native who spent 36 years as the head coach of track and cross country teams at Illinois, was named Wednesday as one of 16 new members of the University of Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame.
Wieneke is part of a group to be honored that includes football players J.C. Caroline, Bobby Mitchell, Simeon Rice and David Williams, basketball players Don Freeman, Eddie Johnson and Deon Thomas and the first Fighting Illini women's basketball player to be selected, Ashley Berggren.
Caroline and Williams are members of the College Football Hall of Fame. Mitchell is a Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Rice ended his career in 1995 as a two-time all-American and the Big Ten's all-time leader in sacks.
Freeman still holds Illinois' scoring average school record, Johnson finished as the Illini's all-time leader in scoring and rebounding and Thomas broke and continues to hole Illinois' scoring record. Berggren is the only Illini women's player to be named the Big Ten player of the year.
The third group of Hall of Fame members selected also includes tennis players Lindsey Nimmo Bristow and Amer Delic, gymnast Joseph Giallombardo, softball player Jenna Hall, swimmer Joe Hunsaker, wrestler Bob Norman and track and field athlete Angela Bizzarri.
Delic, Giallombardo, Hunsaker, Norman and Bizzarri all won NCAA championships during their collegiate careers.
The16 individuals will be inducted during a ceremony at the State Farm Center on Friday, Sept. 20, part of Hall of Fame Weekend on the Illinois campus.
Wieneke coached cross country at Illinois from 1967-2002 and led the Fighting Illini men's track and field program from 1974-2003. During his tenure, Illinois won 13 Big Ten championships, six indoor, six outdoor and one cross country, and four NCAA indoor team trophies.
He coached four Olympians, Craig Virgin, Marko Koers, Mike Durkin and Bobby True and was a nine-time NCAA District IV coach of the year and was named the NCAA national indoor coach of the year in 1987.
Wieneke has previously been inducted into the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, Drake Relays, Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Assocation and United Township High School hall of fames.