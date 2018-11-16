Four things the football teams from Iowa and Illinois can do to have success in Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium:
Illinois (4-6, 2-5)
1. Run like the wind
Illinois' Memorial Stadium has the reputation of being a wind tunnel at this time of year.
That may or may not be the case this week -- the current forecast is calling for around 10 miles per hour with rain mixing with snow as the game progresses -- but the Fighting Illini have a ground game which has been productive.
Illinois has rushed for 813 yards in the two games it has played this month, finding room to roam against the Minnesota and Nebraska defenses. No other team in the Football Bowl Subdivision matches the 9.68 yards the Illini have averaged on 84 carries in November.
Reggie Corbin is the workhorse. He averages 101.1 yards per game and has everything you look for in a lead back. He has quickness. He cuts efficiently. He has strength.
Corbin has been dealing with a bit of a foot issue, but coach Lovie Smith says he is "hopeful'' his junior running back will be ready for Iowa. His back-up, Mike Epstein, is expected to miss Saturday's game with an injury.
Quarterback AJ Bush has split 225 carries nearly evenly with Corbin. The senior, a grad transfer from Virginia Tech, averages 82.4 yards per game and 6 yards per carry.
Working behind an offensive line that starts three sophomores and a freshman, Bush runs an offense that ranks eighth nationally in running the ball with an average of 262.8 yards per game.
2. Be opportunistic
Illinois' defense has struggled throughout much of the season, giving up a Big Ten-worst 532.9 yards per game. The Illini have struggled against the run and the pass -- not exactly the best combination -- but Illinois has done one things well.
With three interceptions apiece, DelShawn Phillips and Jartavius Martin are part of a defense which has intercepted 14 passes this season.
That matches Iowa's effort and the two defenses are tied for second in the Big Ten in interceptions. An edge there for either team could be difference making this week.
3. Be explosive
Illinois' success in running in the football has happened in part because of the explosiveness the Fighting Illini have shown this season.
The Illini average 6.93 yards per carry against Big Ten defenses, a number topped in conference play by only Pittsburgh and Clemson this season.
Illinois leads the Football Bowl Subdivision with 30 runs of 30 or more yards on the year. By comparison, that's 29 more than Iowa has enjoyed during its 6-4 start.
The Illini's work includes 14 rushes of 40 more yards and five carries of 70 or more yards, including three as part of a 430-yard rushing performance against Minnesota.
4. Get a leg up
Illinois has one of the nation's top kickers in senior Chase McLaughlin.
One of only nine seniors on the Illinois roster, McLaughlin has connected on a school-record five field goals of 50 or more yards during his collegiate career.
He has hit 17-of-22 attempts this season and is 9-of-13 in tries from 40 yards or beyond with a long of 54 yards.
For an offense that has averaged 41 points in its last three games, McLaughlin is also perfect in PAT tries. He has been successful in all 78 he has attempted for Illinois.
Iowa (6-4, 3-4)
1. Establish the run
Northwestern's ability to silence Iowa's rushing attack played into the hands of the Wildcats' defense a week ago.
The Hawkeyes have to re-establish some semblance of a rushing attack if they hope to end a string of three straight losses and a porous Illinois defense might be the cure.
Iowa mustered a season-low 64 yards on the ground last week. It faces a defense that is giving up 247.9 rushing yards per game.
There will be room to run and the rotation of Mekhi Sargent, Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin must make the most of it.
2. Find Fant
If only it were that easy.
Iowa needs to get Noah Fant more involved in the offense. Iowa needs to get T.J. Hockenson more involved in the offense. Iowa needs to get Ihmir Smith-Marsette and the now-healthy Brandon Smith more involved in the offense.
The Hawkeyes' offense has been at its best this season when the passing game has been filled with variety, the ball spread among a number of receivers.
Hockenson and Nick Easley have been Iowa's most productive receivers this season, Hockenson in part because of his ability to gain yards after the catch and Easley because of his reliability on short and intermediate routes.
That needs to continue, but Nate Stanley must continue to work to spread the ball around and that shouldn't be an issue against Illinois' defense.
3. Get a leg up
Illinois has figured the punting thing out this month.
In two November games, the Illini have punted just six times.
Iowa punted seven times last week against Northwestern.
Unable to sustain drives against the Wildcats, the Hawkeyes put the ball in the hands and then off the foot of Colten Rastetter who has toiled to give Iowa the field position advantage it enjoyed earlier this season.
Rastetter was averaging 43.1 yards punt when Iowa's record stood at 6-1. He's averaged 37, 35 and 34.9 yards in the Hawkeyes' last three games.
November weather can be fickle, but the inconsistency within those recent averages have left Iowa's defense with a challenge or two lately.
Coach Kirk Ferentz has said sophomore Ryan Gersonde, still a redshirt candidate, may get a look this week. Mostly though, he'll be looking for offensive production to keep the punt team off the field and greater consistency when it is out there.
4. Move on
Three tough losses in three winnable games have left the Hawkeyes in survival mode at 6-4.
Earlier this week, Iowa players were saying all the right things. They credit senior leaders with helping to hold things together and said the atmosphere has been productive.
With any Big Ten title hopes off the table now, the Hawkeyes should be able to play pressure free this week and a couple of linemen said they sense that on the practice field.
Translating that to game-day performance will be a necessary step if Iowa wants to move on from what might have been.